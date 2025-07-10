Boston Celtics Flip Anfernee Simons For Former All-Star In Surprisingly Logical NBA Mock Trade

The Celtics are actively attempting to find a trade for Anfernee Simons, per @WindhorstESPN (https://t.co/i5qQm4Tpiz).



Simons, who was acquired from the Trail Blazers for Jrue Holiday, could net Boston some future assets.



Simons is on a $27.7 million expiring contract. pic.twitter.com/LugLuEIGzi