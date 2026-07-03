The Boston Celtics have agreed to a deal to bring back center Neemias Queta. It is a four-year deal worth $56 million. Still just 26 years old, the seven-footer is coming off a breakout season. His production essentially doubled across the board from the previous season.



Boston Celtics 7-footer Neemias Queta will sign a new four-year, $56 million extension with the franchise, his agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball tells ESPN. Queta has established himself as a critical Celtics piece – from two-way contracts to averaging 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds… pic.twitter.com/9cCvY5Lo2E — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2026

Last season, he averaged career highs in just about every statistical category, while averaging a career-high 25.3 minutes per game. He averaged 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game, while chipping in on defense with 1.3 blocks and 0.8 steals. This was a huge signing for the Celtics that will go a long way toward fixing the potential depth issue they would have had in the paint without him.



Fantasy Impact



C Neemias Queta, Boston Celtics



We are projecting Queta to be the starting center in Boston over the newly acquired Mitchell Robinson, but it will likely be close to a near-even split. Queta should only continue to get better after making such a huge leap last season. Returning to Boston, where they already appreciate him and know his worth, is important for a player like Queta who, not too long ago, was on a two-way contract and struggling to get on the court.



That's not diminish his skills or upside, but he doesn't have the built-in security of being a heavily invested in high-end prospect. Now that he's getting $14 million per year in a system he has proven himself in, his minutes should be locked in, which will make him a valuable fantasy asset.



Look for him to be a popular sleeper target in fantasy basketball this upcoming season. While 10 and eight isn't winning anybody a championship, his age and improvement will make him a popular breakout candidate. If he can get his averages up around 12 and 10, while blocking some shots, it would give him a lot more fantasy value over the course of a full season.



C Mitchell Robinson, Boston Celtics



The addition of Queta is not a bad thing for Robinson. His ceiling was always about 23 minutes per game for the oft-injured center. Robinson isn't a player whose body can hold up playing 30-plus minutes per game.



Last season, he played 60 games, which is great for him after 17- and 31-game campaigns. It was the first time he played 60 games since the 2021 - 2022 season. He is an effective rebounder and defender when on the court, but he's extremely limited on offense, and health is a concern.



Robinson, if healthy, should play just about 22 minutes per game this season, and score about six points per game while pushing double-digit rebounds, and just over two blocks + steals per game. Queta is the center to own, but Robinson is a valuable streaming option. The Celtics bringing back Queta to limit Robinson's minutes to keep him healthy will be for the best in the long run.





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