LeBron James Free Agent Landing Spots And Fantasy Impact: Agent Rich Paul Suggests Knicks Are On The Table

There have already been some huge moves in free agency, but we are all still waiting for the biggest decision. The 41-year-old legend LeBron James has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he will not be returning to the team, and he is now a free agent.

His agent, Rich Paul, has suggested that he is willing to take a minimum contract, which opens the door to him going pretty much anywhere. These are the top landing spots for King James and how it impacts the fantasy basketball landscape.

LeBron James is willing to accept a minimum contract to play for a contender, per @ShamsCharania



He doesn't intend to make a "financially-driven decision" pic.twitter.com/KgKoTJukke — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 1, 2026

LeBron is coming off a statistically down year by his standards. Last season, he averaged a career-low 20.9 points per game, which is ridiculous at his age. His 33.2 minutes per game were also a career low, again ridiculous. However, he still averaged 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game as well as contributing on defense with 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks. So, he still has plenty of fantasy value even if it's not what we have grown used to from him.

Landing Spots

Philadelphia 76ers

After acquiring Jaylen Brown for Paul George and signing both Dean Wade and Anfernee Simmons in free agency, Philadelphia has to be an intriguing destination for James. The team already had Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and they won a playoff series this year against the Boston Celtics.

If he landed in Philly, it would probably hurt his fantasy value simply out of necessity. He wouldn't have to do as much, so his scoring would inevitably come down. However, his assists would likely jump up, dishing the ball to stars like Brown, Maxey, and Embiid.

New York Knicks

LeBron's agent has flat-out said that if the Knicks didn't just win an NBA Championship, he would already be with the Knicks if they wanted him, which they now reportedly do have interest. With that information, we have to consider there is still at least a chance he lands in the Big Apple.

Rich Paul says LeBron James would’ve signed with the Knicks had they not won the title 😳



"If the Knicks hadn’t won, there would be no board. He’d be going to the Knicks…. Jalen Brunson would literally have to pick up the phone and say ‘hey man, there’s no issue with me.’ They… pic.twitter.com/k6eQwm2QKQ — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) July 3, 2026

It would have been a lot of fun to see James go to the Knicks and make one last run at a title in New York, but it's understandable why he doesn't want to go to the reigning champions. This would have been a great landing spot for his fantasy value as well. He would have players who could shoot around him, but his scoring would also stay strong.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are still very much in the mix, even if acquiring Anthony Davis isn't an option. Golden State has pieces to move and can find themselves another star. Teaming up with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Steve Kerr has to be intriguing after all the battles he's been through against them.

He knows as well as anyone how good those players are and how good that system is. This would probably be the best landing spot for his fantasy value too, with defenses having to deal with both him and Steph. Watching LeBron drive with the option to dish to Curry would be cinema.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Of course, he always has the option to go back home to The Land. James returning back home, where it all started, just seems fitting and like the perfect end to an incredible story.

With that said, let's not pretend like that team doesn't also have some great pieces as well. This wouldn't be James joining a team with the first-overall pick for the third time in an attempt to bring a title to his hometown team. It would be an intriguing fantasy fit playing alongside Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.



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