NBA Mock Trade: Boston Celtics Trade Derrick White to Toronto Raptors
The Boston Celtics unloaded quite a bit of talent this offseason. But one player they have been unwilling to deal, at least through the middle of August, is guard Derrick White.
Boston has had opportunities for a White trade. Clutch Points' Brett Siegel reported in July the Celtics received "plenty of offers from teams for White, one of which involved two first-round picks and a swap."
One specific trade package Siegel mentioned was one from the Toronto Raptors, which sent the No. 9 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to Boston as part of a deal for White.
But the Celtics turned it down.
Boston is either not interested in trading White or are offering the guard only for a very high price tag. In order to continue with our proposal, we'll have to assume the latter.
But for that reason, I went very high with the hypothetical offer. And since Siegel specifically mentioned Toronto as one of the teams who tried to acquire White, let's explore the possibility of the Raptors trading for the Celtics guard this summer.
Boston Celtics-Toronto Raptors Mock Trade
Boston Celtics receive shooting guard Gradey Dick, three first-round picks, and a future conditional pick swap.
Toronto Raptors receive shooting guard Derrick White.
Assuming Siegel's report is correct that the Celtics turned down a trade package that involved two first-rounders for White, it seems it will take three first-rounders to get Boston to move White. I also included Dick in the deal since White would likely replace Dick in the Toronto starting lineup anyway.
The future conditional pick swap would give Boston another opportunity to add draft capital in the deal.
Why This Trade Makes Sense for Celtics
Boston has already moved on from Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford this offseason. This upcoming season, star Jayson Tatum is going to be sidelined because of a torn Achilles tendon.
So, it only makes sense that a White trade is on the table. The Celtics are set to regress even with White on the roster in 2025-26. If they traded him for multiple first-round picks, Boston could accelerate any potential rebuild that may be looming for the franchise.
The Celtics don't have to eventually use every selection in the draft. They could repackage them for players once it's confirmed Tatum is back healthy and ready to make Boston competitive again.
Why Thise Trade Makes Sense for Raptors
Basketball pundits have linked the Raptors to a couple different stars through trades this offseason, including Kevin Durant. So, it wouldn't be super surprising if Toronto tries to overpay to land White.
It's common to need to overpay to execute a trade within the same division anyway.
The Raptors have been trying to land a star this offseason in the hopes of getting back to the postseason. Toronto has made one postseason appearance over the past five seasons.
Fantasy Basketball Implications
In my proposed trade, Boston and Toronto swap shooting guards on their current rosters.
Interestingly, White and Dick averaged roughly the same amount of shots per game last season -- 12 versus 12.6. So fantasy managers might not have to worry about much change in either's value.
White could see a downtick in assists per game since he's going to a team that scored fewer points in 2024-25. However, White could see the same decrease in assists in Boston with the amount of talent that left.
In 2024-25, White posted a career-best 16.4 points per game with 4.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
During his second season, Dick saw his scoring average increase to 14.4 points per game. He also had 1.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds. Dick shot 41% while White made 44.2% of his shots last season.