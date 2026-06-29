Draymond Green Declines Option With Warriors: LeBron James And Anthony Davis To Warriors Could Cause Fantasy Chaos

With rumors swirling that the Golden State Warriors are hoping to acquire both LeBron James and Anthony Davis this offseason, Draymond Green has declined his $27.6 million player option, giving the team more flexibility to improve their roster.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is declining his $27.7 million player option to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. This move gives the Warriors flexibility to pursue LeBron James in free agency and Anthony Davis via trade to form a Big 4. pic.twitter.com/jBVRe1YZ1B — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

This move would allow the team to offer James their $15.1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception. They would likely have to trade Jimmy Butler in order to acquire Davis. Butler is currently 36 years old and tore his ACL back in January. Rich Paul of Klutch Sports represents both James and Davis.

Fantasy Impact

F LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

If James landed with the Warriors, we would likely see his scoring come down, and his assists skyrocket. Steph Curry has always felt like the perfect piece to pair with James. Pairing Steph's shooting with LeBron's ability to distribute would be a devastating combination.

This move would also allow LeBron to cut back on his minutes heading into a season in which he'll turn 42 years old. While this would be a great move for the King's career, his fantasy value would likely take a hit with his mind being on winning a championship.

F Anthony Davis, Washington Wizards

Davis has always been an elite player, but he has struggled mightily to stay healthy. Going to Golden State isn't going to change that. No matter where he lands, his ceiling is through the roof if he can just stay on the court. Last season he played just 20 games, and he played just 51 games two seasons ago.

Assuming health, he would be dominant with the Warriors. When a team has to defend Curry on the perimeter and LeBron with the ball in his hands, Davis will be nearly impossible to deal with in the paint against most teams in the league. This could lead to some inconsistent games on the offensive side of the court, but also some massive performances. He's always been a consistent producer on defense.

F Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Green isn't going to see his role change much. He's going to do the dirty work, with his fantasy production not being a priority. He's always capable of posting a triple-double on any given week, but he's also going to continue to average about 8-5-5 for the season.

G Jimmy Butler, Golden State Warriors

If Butler is ultimately traded for Davis, it's no sure thing that he'll ultimately end up playing for the Wizards next season. We also don't expect to see him on the court again in 2026 before Christmas. There are still too many moving pieces to make a reasonable judgment on Butler's fantasy value; however, we will be back with full analysis if he does end up being traded and we have an official landing spot.

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