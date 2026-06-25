Top Landing Spots For LeBron James: Could King James Team With Jaylen Brown In Cleveland To Create Fantasy Gold?

For the first time in a long time, there is a real chance that LeBron James could be switching teams. The Los Angeles Lakers are still the favorites to bring LeBron back, but there are some other interesting potential landing spots. These are the top landing spots for James other than the Lakers.

Cleveland Cavaliers

There have been rumors that LeBron could return back home for one final run in The Land. This becomes more interesting when you combine them with the rumors of Jaylen Brown potentially being traded to Cleveland as well for Evan Mobley.

It would be intriguing to see a starting five of James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James, and Jarrett Allen. They would thrive with all those playmakers from a fantasy perspective.

This wouldn't only be a nostalgia run for LeBron back in Cleveland, but he could also have a chance to win a fifth championship with this team. It will be interesting to see if he lands back in Cleveland.

Golden State Warriors

James could go team up with one of his greatest foes, Steph Curry, with the Warriors. If nothing else, it would be incredible to see these two legends take the court together on a nightly basis. Curry's shooting combined with LeBron's passing has always felt like a perfect pairing.

This would allow Golden State to make one last run with Curry and Draymond Green. We don't know if this group would have enough left to get it done, but it will be fun to watch them try.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs lost the 2026 NBA Finals, and it looked like the one thing they were missing was veteran experience. They dominated most of the games in the Finals, but fell apart in the biggest moments down the stretch and consistently snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

Adding a legend like LeBron with four championships on his resume could put them over the top and help them become winners, while also boosting their fantasy value. This feels like the perfect fit for both LeBron and the Spurs to accomplish their ultimate goal of winning a championship next season.

Miami Heat

Cleveland isn't the only team that LeBron could return to. He could also take his talents back to South Beach for one last run next to Giannis Antetokounmpo. They are a team that could make a deep run in the Eastern Conference with additions like LeBron and Giannis.

This seems like a bit of a long shot, but a reunion with the Heat isn't out of the question. However, the lack of shooting could hurt his fantasy value.

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