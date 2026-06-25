NBA Draft Round 2: Braden Smith Among Fantasy Basketball Flubs Set for the G-League

These NBA prospects did not get drafted in Round 1. Instead, they had to wait until Day 2, Wednesday night, for their name to be called. Those who go on Day 2 are often labeled as deep stashes on their respective teams, and players hope to carve out roles for themselves as key rotational backups.

When it comes to fantasy basketball, we had players listed who could have found ideal spots to become future stars. However, these four players ultimately fell flat when their names were called to play on deep rosters with limited opportunity.

32nd, Richie Saunders, Grizzlies

Saunders adds great shooting, which is his strength. He will struggle to get hot when playing, as the Grizzlies have a very deep and invested depth chart that will rotate a lot to give everyone their keep. Saunders has to compete with Cedric Coward, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Ty Jerome, Walter Clayton Jr., and Jaylen Wells. Saunders would have been a better fit with the Kings, Nets, or Heat.

35th, Trevon Brazile, Nuggets

We raved about Brazile entering Round 2, knowing that in his elite athleticism, he could become something of great returns if utilized and molded well. Instead, Brazile goes to a Nuggets team that is jam-packed in their frontcourt. Nikola Jokic obviously owns the court when playing. When not, Aaron Gordon, Peyton Watson, and Jonas Valanciunas will own usage well before Brazile has any respect on his name. Brazile will often be the 4th or 5th option in the offense.

38th, Braden Smith, Pacers

While it is neat for Smith to stay in his home state of Indiana, that angle will be overplayed for the rookie. He has a ton of work to do to earn 20+ minutes in any game. Tyrese Haliburton and TJ McConnell are as solid a 1-2 depth-chart combo you will find in the NBA.

As for Smith, he battles with the 2nd year sophomore, Kam Jones, for the PG3 role in the Pacers. Smith will probably be sent to the G-League, where he can eat it up against the NBA's hopefuls, but that does little for fantasy basketball.

39th, Jack Kayil, Knicks

The NBA Champions are not going to be quick to favor a 2nd round rookie. Kayil has to earn his keep behind Jose Alvarado, Miles McBride, and Tyler Kolek. The team loves all three of those players, so Kayil will lack any playing time to start. Like Braden Smith, a G-League role is more likely than anything worthwhile in Madison Square Garden.

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