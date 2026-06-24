Braden Smith Plus 3 Remaining NBA Draft Targets Worth Fantasy Basketball Intrigue

Round 2 of the 2026 NBA Draft is just hours away. While many stars are off the board, others remain. Past big winners of the 2nd round include Nikola Jokic and Jalen Brunson. Who could be the next steal of the draft? Perhaps one of the players listed below is the top round 2 target.

G, Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

Thomas was ranked the 11th-best player in the country, per ESPN's Top 100. If it weren't for being overshadowed by Darius Acuff Jr., Thomas could have become a top-10 player in the country. He can play both point and shooting guard. In his sole season at Arkansas, Thomas shot 41.6% from 3-point range.

Best Fantasy-Viable Landing Spots: Brooklyn Nets (33), Sacramento Kings (34)

C, Henri Veesar, North Carolina

Veesar is a high-IQ center that transferred from Arizona to North Carolina in 2025. A product of Estonia, Veesar took a huge leap when joining the Tar Heels. Upon playing >30 minutes per game for the first time in his career, Veesar paired great with Caleb Wilson, averaging 17.0 points per game on 60.8% from the field and a stunning 42.6% for 3-point range.

Look for Veesar to join a three-point-friendly team, which Veesar can stretch in and out of. Upon such a leap to a newly-found big role in 2025-26, the hope is that Veesar is only scratching the surface, standing strong at 7'0", 225 lbs.

Best Fantasy-Viable Landing Spots: Memphis Grizzlies (32), LA Clippers (36), Chicago Bulls (38)

G, Braden Smith, Purdue

While his game is generally deemed limited for the NBA, scouts might be wrong. We remember Jalen Brunson, who went in the 2nd round despite being a multi-year star at Villanova. Brunson was deemed undersized, but he has become a top-10 NBA player. Maybe the same can happen for the All-American, Smith?

Smith lacks great shooting, making only 44.0% of his shots in 2025-26. He is an elite passer, averaging 8.8 assists per game in a sport that scores roughly 70% to what an NBA team does. If Smith can find a backup role of 20+ minutes per game, he will be interesting to watch in the long term.

Best Fantasy-Viable Landing Spots: Boston Celtics (40), Miami Heat (41), Orlando Magic (46)

F, Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

The pick of Brazile would come with an eye on upside rather than his current level of play. Brazile is supremely athletic but also quite raw in his skill set. He can shoot, block, rebound, and pretty much do it all for a man of 6'10", 230 lbs. It is up to a smart coach to clean up his game and make Brazile a presence in the years to come. A good fit? Perhaps the Miami Heat, with Erik Spoelstra, is modeling Brazile's game after the athletic Bam Adebayo.

Best Fantasy-Viable Landing Spots: Miami Heat (41), Brooklyn Nets (43), Orlando Magic (46)

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