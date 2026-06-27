Landry Shamet Free Agency Outlook: Can He Remain a Fantasy Basketball Sleeper?

The NBA Champion, the New York Knicks, did not reach these heights by coincidence. They reached basketball glory through collaboration across every key player on their roster. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns led the charge. Mitchell Robinson and Landry Shamet supplemented off the bench. It was an artwork.

Now in the NBA offseason, things will shake up. No Championship teams ever returns 100% the same. Things will change, and that is the reality of the situation. The latest rumors not only list Robinson as a trending departure but also list Shamet as such.

Landry Shamet: Fantasy Basketball Breakdown

During Shamet's time with the Knicks, he found a new burst of offense, which he had previously lacked throughout his career. In his two years before 2025-26, Shamet had not elapsed more than 16 minutes per game (WSH, NYK). The last time that he had reached higher minutes was early in his career.

Between 2019 and 2021, Shamet averaged >23 minutes per game with the Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets. He has always been a 3-point specialist, as highlighted by his 2018-19 season. Shamet shot 45% from behind the perimeter across 25 games with the Clippers that season.

Life was lived on the bench for Shamet in the years following. From 2020 to 2025, Shamet played 265 games. Of those, Shamet started the game just 38 times. For the 2025-26 season, the Knicks made a coaching change, firing Tom Thibodeau and hiring Mike Brown. Upon the change, Shamet found new relevance.

In 2025-26 fantasy basketball, Shamet ranked as the SG69. Yes, it was a season of much non-use. However, Shamet shone when the moment was biggest. Especially in daily fantasy basketball such as FanDuel and DraftKings, Shamet became the ultimate sleeper pick.

In the NBA Finals, Shamet had back-to-back games of 13 points scored. In the two final games of the Eastern Conference Finals, Shamet had 14 and 16 points, respectively. The returns were ultimate for a DFS option, which cost less than $3,000 in salary.

The question now is: Can Shamet remain a sleeper option with a new team? Let's explore his non-Knicks landing spots.

Shamet Stays on the Knicks

The role remains much of the same. Shamet is not very viable in fantasy basketball, but he is a DFS sleeper. He will remain a backup guard to Mikal Bridges and Miles McBride. The team does stretch Bridges to small forward so that Shamet will play 20-25 minutes as a backup. With his 3-point ability, any given night can be a big one of 15+ points.

Cross-Town Rival, Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are considered to be a candidate to bring Shamet back. He played for the Nets in 2020-21, but in much different circumstances. Nothing will be parallel to that season.

Shamet would be hard-pressed to find any viability in Brooklyn. The Nets roster has an array of young, rotational weapons. Their guards include Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, and Mikel Brown Jr. To backup, they also have Ochai Agbaji, Ben Saraf, and Terrence Mann.

Title-Run with the Lakers?

Shamet could join the Los Angeles Lakers to make a title run, this time from the Western Conference. Luka Doncic would not mind a supporting wing shooter. He would join a depth chart that would demand minutes from him, but with a low ceiling.

The Lakers roster Luke Kennard, Kobe Bufkin, Dalton Knecht, and Bronny James to fringe on Shamet's minutes. Nonetheless, if they signed Shamet, they will plan on using him. Expect 17-25 minutes for Shamet with a sleeper ability similar to his, on the Knicks. The ceiling would be a bit lower with his role less proven, and sharing the court with a high-usage player in Doncic and perhaps, LeBron James (if he returns).

Much remains unknown about Shamet's future, but it will continue to be a fixture in the news cycle. An NBA Champion gets his respect.

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