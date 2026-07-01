The Boston Celtics have signed Mitchell Robinson, signaling the end of a micro-era that won the Knicks an NBA Championship. Robinson was a vital rim protector who came off the bench to help limit Victor Wembanyama's dominance. The Knicks now have to look a new way behind Karl-Anthony Towns, while Robinson will find new beginnings with his former Northeast rival.

Mitchell Robinson Heads to Boston

Robinson's contact with the Celtics will span 3 years and be worth $47.4 million, per ESPN's Shams Charania. He becomes the team's 4th-highest-paid player, and he will be the team's 3rd-highest-paid if Jaylen Brown is traded. The commitment is not quite that of a Jalen Duren contract, where he himself is demanding $40 million AAV. Yet, it is enough to make Robinson the starting center.

The new depth chart in Boston will now show Robinson as the starting center. His backup will be Neemias Queta and Luka Garza behind him. It is reasonable to expect Robinson's minutes to be less-than-dominant, but he will expect to play no less than 25 minutes per game with a ceiling around 33.

In player efficiency ratings, Robinson ranked 11th among NBA centers in 2025-26 (21.11). His backup, Queta, ranked 14th, and Garza, 18th.

With more minutes expected, playing on an equally competitive team to the Knicks, Robinson's value does rise in fantasy basketball. He ranked around C35-40 this past season. Robinson now expects to rise to become the C25-30 in 2026-27.

Life After Mitchell Robinson in New York

The Knicks must now find themselves a backup center to Karl-Anthony Towns. They have nobody listed right now. The best they can do is stretch Jeremy Sochan to the center position. The Knicks will not do that.

The rumored free-agent signings do appear to be low-level in terms of skill alone. Kevon Looney is a widely reported name to be in the discussion to replace Robinson. The reports suggest one relevant point: Towns' role is expected to rise even further, both in minutes expected and usage. That is great for fantasy basketball.

In 2025-26, Towns was a top-8 center in fantasy basketball. He should be able to compete at a top-5 level as a center. That ranks Towns just behind Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis and on par with Alperen Sengun and Domantas Sabonis.

The swirl of free agency is in full swing. Analysis can change by the hour, so stay tuned for further fantasy basketball-aligned updates as big names find new destinations.

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