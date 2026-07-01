Free Agent Guard Norman Powell Agrees To Two-Year Deal With The Chicago Bulls, Boosting His Fantasy Value

Former Miami Heat guard Norman Powell has agreed to a two-year $45 million deal with the Chicago Bulls. Powell was widely expected to leave the Heat in free agency for financial reasons after Miami traded for former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. He will now be playing his next two seasons in the Windy City.

Just in: Free agent Norman Powell has agreed to a two-year, $45 million deal with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. Powell joins the Bulls as a potent scorer after an NBA All-Star season in Miami, averaging nearly 22 points over the last two years. pic.twitter.com/7cFk2zFxpD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Last season, the sharpshooter scored 21.7 points per game, topping 21 points per game for the second consecutive season. He is a career 47.1 percent shooter from the field and a 39.6 percent shooter from beyond the arc. We fully expect him to play north of 30 minutes per game in Chicago and be a key piece of their offense.

Fantasy Impact

G Norman Powell, Chicago Bulls

Powell is going to have a major role in Chicago. Most likely the biggest role of his career to this point. His career-high in minutes per game is 32.6 minutes two seasons back. We expect him to exceed that usage with the Bulls.

There is a strong chance that Powell takes his fantasy value to the next level. However, he will always be somewhat limited because he doesn't bring a lot to the table other than scoring and hitting three-pointers.

His 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last year were both the second-highest of his career. On defense, he averaged 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game. While his ceiling is capped because of this, he could still outperform his draft cost because of his likely increased usage rate on the court and minutes per game. This move leaves Chicago with less than $10 million in cap space, so their roster as currently constructed is essentially what it's going to be this season.

G Tim Hardaway Jr, Miami Heat

Powell's exit from the Heat opens up the door for Hardaway to be the starting shooting guard in Miami after inking a deal with them yesterday. Last season, he scored 13.5 points per game, shooting 40.7 percent from behind the three-point line. He could see a slight bump in minutes with the Heat after playing 26.6 minutes per game last season.

We expect Hardaway to primarily serve as a long-range shooter next season, especially with the team bringing in Giannis and bringing back Andrew Wiggins. However, with both Tyler Herro and Powell out in Miami, that could be a massive role. They don't have a ton of other shooters on that roster.

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