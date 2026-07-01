NBA free agency has already been crazy, and it hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. We have already seen some big signings, but there are plenty of big stars still available. These are the top NBA free agents still available in free agency who will impact your fantasy basketball season.



F LeBron James, FA



James is the top free agent on the market and has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he will not be returning to the team. He will be in a new uniform next season, or possibly an old one. The favorites to land LeBron are the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and the Golden State Warriors.



G James Harden, FA



Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) warms up before a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harden has hit free agency and is still an excellent playmaker. He is widely expected to return to the Cavaliers after declining his player option earlier in the offseason. However, there is still a slight chance that he could land elsewhere.



C Jalen Duren, FA



Duren is the top big man available in free agency and has been a hot commodity on the market already. It does not look like he'll be back with the Detroit Pistons next season. He has been linked to both the Lakers and Boston Celtics this offseason.



F Jonathan Kuminga, FA



There is some debate about Kuminga's real-life value to an NBA team, but he has the potential to be an important fantasy piece, and where he lands will have a major impact on his production. After LeBron, he might be the most interesting free agent on the market for fantasy owners.



F Draymond Green, FA



Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green opted out of his player option in Golden State; however, he is fully expected to return and only declined his option to give the team more financial flexibility. Expect much of the same from Green back with the Warriors next season.



G Peyton Watson, FA



Still just 23 years old, Watson had a breakout season with the Denver Nuggets. He has improved in each of his four NBA seasons, averaging career-best numbers across the board last year with 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. We expect him to be an important fantasy sleeper with the right landing spot.



C Walker Kessler, FA



Kessler averaged a double-double last season with the Utah Jazz, scoring 14.4 points per game and pulling down 10.8 rebounds per game. He could be a solid consolation prize for whoever targets but fails to land Duren.



F Tobias Harris, FA



Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (34) dunks the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harris isn't what he once was, entering next season at 34 years old. Still, he averaged 13.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last season. He can still be an important role player for both NBA teams and fantasy owners.



F Rui Hachimura, FA



Hachimura has more value for an NBA team than a fantasy team, but he does have nightly upside because of his ability to get hot from beyond the arc and pull down rebounds. However, his inconsistency will drive down his value. Much of his value will depend on his role with his new team. He has been linked to the San Antonio Spurs.



G Collin Sexton, FA



Sexton has hit the market and could be a key fantasy contributor if he lands a starting job somewhere. Last season, he averaged 15.4 points per game. It will be interesting to see how the market values him in free agency.

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