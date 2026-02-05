Giannis Antetokounmpo Potential Landing Spots, Fantasy Impact Ahead Of Trade Deadline

With less than 24 hours until the NBA Trade Deadline takes effect, Milwaukee Bucks star big man Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the most-talked about trade candidate in this year’s cycle. Teams are preparing to make godfather offers in an effort to bring in the two-time MVP, though frontrunners are beginning to emerge ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

Antetokounmpo is currently sidelined with a calf strain that will likely rule him out for the entire month. The 10-time All-Star has sustained his status as one of the most dominant players in the league despite missing time this season, posting 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists, shooting 64.5% from the field and a career-high 39.5% from 3-point range.

The superstar forward will help the Bucks kickstart their ensuing rebuild, with teams prepared to offer several players and picks each to bring in Antetokounmpo. He has one year remaining on his deal after this season, with a player-option for the 2027-28 season.

As teams continue to express interest in adding Antetokounmpo, let’s look at four of his top potential landing spots:

Golden State Warriors

Jan 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) spins the ball on his finger and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on during a stoppage of play in the third quarter at Chase Center. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are one of the more popular choices to win the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. The team has worked toward building a deal, centered around the likes of Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and even All-Star forward Jimmy Butler. Golden State is enticed by the idea of pairing Antetokounmpo with fellow two-time MVP Steph Curry, believing the pairing can lead the team to one final championship before Curry retires.

The star point guard continues to play at an elite level in his 17th season, averaging 27.2 points and 4.8 assists per game. Building the superstar pairing could come at a steep cost for the Warriors, who are prepared to offer four first-round picks according to reports. From a fantasy perspective, Antetokounmpo could improve on his rebounding production, though his scoring and assist output projects to remain largely unaffected with a potential trade to Golden State.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Jan 13, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Like Golden State, the Minnesota Timberwolves also possess the assets to meet Milwaukee’s asking price for Antetokounmpo. A package centered around Rudy Gobert and Rob Dillingham could help the team meet the star big man’s steep cap hit, with four tradeable first-round picks to sweeten the deal if necessary. Minnesota has worked to pair Anthony Edwards with an All-NBA-caliber co-star, and could finally get their wish with a move for Antetokounmpo.

Edwards is averaging 29.7 points, the third-highest mark in the NBA, along with 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Trading for Antetokounmpo could help the Timberwolves match the firepower of the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs in a crowded Western Conference. From a fantasy basketball standpoint, Antetokounmpo’s rebounding production also projects to take a leap, though his scoring and playmaking output could take a noticeable hit alongside the likes of Edwards and Julius Randle.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Oct 26, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) during the first half at Rocket Arena. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers are striking deals ahead of Thursday’s deadline in a last-second effort to execute a trade for Antetokounmpo. The team has already added James Harden, Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis, while shedding north of $50 million in luxury tax bills. The team is continuing their aggressive pursuit, having already contacted Milwaukee’s front office regarding a trade to pair Antetokounmpo alongside Harden and Donovan Mitchell.

The pairing of Harden and Mitchell has already significantly bolstered Cleveland’s title odds, with a trade for Antetokounmpo potentially pushing the Cavaliers over the top as title favorites. Depending on the team’s package for Antetokounmpo, his production projects to remain largely similar, though his assist output could take a hit alongside the team’s backcourt pairing. He could build on his 10.0-RPG mark, should Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen be moved prior to, or in the deal.

Miami Heat

Apr 5, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks to pass the ball as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during overtime at Kaseya Center. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat are back in the market for a superstar trade. Miami has quickly established itself as a legitimate suitor for Antetokounmpo and are willing to offer a significant haul to bring him to South Beach. The team will likely work to retain Bam Adebayo in a potential deal for the Greek superstar, forming one of the top frontcourt duos in the entire NBA. The pairing could help Miami overcome its recent playoff woes and return to the Finals.

Adebayo presents a quality fit alongside Antetokounmpo, averaging 18.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 44 games so far this season, considering his ability to space the floor and create plays as a passer from the post. Antetokounmpo’s rebounding production could take a hit alongside Adebayo, who is posting some of the top output of his career at the category, though his assist and scoring production project to take a leap as the Heat’s No. 1 scoring option.

Read More Fantasy On SI News