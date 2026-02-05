NBA Mock Trade: Golden State Warriors Land Giannis Antetokounmpo From Bucks

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most dominant and versatile players in the NBA, capable of impacting the game on both ends of the floor. Known for his unmatched athleticism, elite scoring ability, and defensive prowess, Giannis can take over games, create opportunities for teammates, and transform a team’s identity.

A move to the Golden State Warriors would pair him with one of the league’s most lethal offensive systems, combining his inside dominance with their unparalleled shooting and playmaking. His presence would instantly make Golden State a championship favorite and elevate their ceiling to new heights. Here’s what it would take for the Warriors to acquire him.

Golden State Warriors - Milwaukee Bucks NBA Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Warriors Acquire:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks Acquire:

Draymond Green

Brandin Podziemski

Moses Moody

2026 1st round pick

2028 1st round pick

2030 1st round pick

2031 1st round pick swap

2032 1st round pick

Giannis Antetokounmpo joining the Golden State Warriors would keep him among the elite fantasy options in the league, though with some adjustments. Playing alongside Stephen Curry could slightly reduce his raw shot volume, leading to a modest dip in points and assists per game. However, Giannis would continue to dominate in rebounds, steals, and blocks, and playing with elite shooters could improve his efficiency and reduce turnovers. Overall, he would remain a top-5 fantasy option, offering elite production across multiple categories with slightly more consistency than in Milwaukee.

Draymond Green moving to the Milwaukee Bucks provides solid category contributions, particularly in assists, steals, and blocks, though his scoring remains limited. With Giannis gone, Green’s usage may increase modestly, but he won’t carry the same offensive impact he had in Golden State’s system.

Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody would likely see limited minutes initially, offering some points and threes in deep or dynasty leagues, but negligible impact in standard redraft leagues.

Why The Warriors Make The Trade

Jan 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets guard Jalen Pickett (24) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors would make this trade to immediately maximize their championship window by adding one of the most dominant and versatile players in the NBA. Giannis Antetokounmpo brings elite two-way ability, capable of scoring, rebounding, and defending at an elite level, which would elevate Golden State’s already potent offense and lockdown defense.

Pairing him with Stephen Curry creates a roster with unmatched versatility, spacing, and playmaking, giving the Warriors the firepower to compete with any contender. Beyond the on-court impact, acquiring Giannis signals a “win-now” mentality, boosts team morale, and sends a message to the league that Golden State is fully committed to contending for another championship.

Why The Bucks Make The Trade

Jan 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks would make this trade to retool their roster for long-term flexibility while still remaining competitive, even if it means parting with a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

By acquiring Draymond Green, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and a package of future first-round picks, the Bucks gain a mix of immediate contributors and future assets. Green provides veteran leadership and multi-category contributions, helping stabilize the team while young players like Podziemski and Moody develop.

The wealth of draft picks gives Milwaukee flexibility to add talent through the draft or use them as trade assets to address future needs.

Essentially, the Bucks would be shifting from a Giannis-centric roster to a more balanced, multi-asset team, reducing reliance on a single superstar and building a foundation for sustained success in the coming years.

