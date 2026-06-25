Hornets Trade LaMelo Ball To Timberwolves And Sign Coby White To A Three-Year Deal, Shaking Up Fantasy Basketball

The Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves have pulled off a blockbuster trade. Charlotte has shipped star guard LaMelo Ball, along with Josh Green, to the Wolves for Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three second-round picks, and three first-round pick swaps.

BREAKING: The Charlotte Hornets are trading star guard LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030) and three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033), sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/lkhXBWHCrA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2026

Ball is undoubtedly a star, but this was a haul to get for the 24-year-old guard. It will be interesting to see how this trade impacts both teams, especially the Timberwolves, and the impact this has on fantasy basketball.

Fantasy Impact

G LaMelo Ball, Minnesota Timberwolves

This is a very interesting move for the Timberwolves, who are now loaded with guards. He joins a backcourt that already features Anthony Edwards and Ayo Dosunmu, both of whom they have invested heavily in financially. They also have Mike Conley coming off the bench. Ball has never been surrounded by this kind of star power, and it will be intriguing to see how he fits in.

He could see a few less shots per game, but could become more efficient with so much attention being paid to Edwards, and his assists could climb as well. Our best bet is that with Ball sliding into the starting point guard role, they could bump Edwards to what would traditionally be the small forward role when all three star guards are on the court. He fits that role better than Dosunmu.

G Ayo Dosunmu, Minnesota Timberwolves

If someone's fantasy value is going to take a hit in Minnesota, it's going to be Dosunmu. It's not going to be Edwards, who is one of the biggest stars in the league, and it's not going to be Ball, who they just gave up a haul for and is a true point guard. Dosunmu is going to be the player who figures out how to fit in while also taking that next step, his $112 million contract suggests they expect him to take.

G Coby White, Charlotte Hornets

BREAKING: Free agent guard Coby White intends to sign a three-year, $74 million deal to return to the Charlotte Hornets, per @ShamsCharania.



White now steps into a new starting role in the backcourt with LaMelo Ball traded to the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/CWFV4yilMB — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 25, 2026

As I was writing this, White just signed a three-year, $74 million deal with the Hornets. He is clearly their plan to replace Ball. This is fantastic for his fantasy value. Just a day ago, his fantasy value was completely up in the air with him being a free agent and having no true direction. Now he's locked in as the Hornets' starting point guard for the foreseeable future.

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