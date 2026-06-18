Is New York Knicks NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson Worth A First-Round Pick In Fantasy Basketball?

The New York Knicks just had a historical run to the 2026 NBA Championship, ending a 53-year drought. Their star guard, Jalen Brunson, was named the NBA Finals MVP.

He was a fantasy basketball stud this season, and with the championship fresh in our minds, and the Knicks' championship parade going on today, emotions are high for many. However, is he going to be worth a first-round pick in fantasy basketball drafts next season?

G Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

The Case For Brunson Being A First-Round Pick

Brunson is coming off an incredible playoff run in which he led the league with 28.4 points per game. In the regular season, he finished 10th in the NBA with 26 points per game and seventh overall with 1,927 total points on the season.

His 6.8 assists per game were also good enough for 11th in the league, and his 503 total assists were the eighth most in the NBA. These are strong numbers for fantasy owners to latch onto, and he has shown that he can have big blow-up games, giving him massive upside on any given night. We saw him post three 40-point games in the regular season, peaking at 47 points.

He's also managed to stay relatively healthy throughout his career, which is huge in fantasy basketball, and he now has the experience of winning a championship under his belt. Many times in the past, we have seen a player take his game to another level after winning a Finals MVP.

The Case Against Brunson Being a First-Round Pick

Where Brunson falls short is with all the other stats. He averaged just 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 steals, and totaled eight blocks. That's a total of 65 combined blocks and steals on the season. Those are tough shortcomings to overcome for a player who failed to hit 200 three-pointers.

While he could take a big step forward, his team could also take a step up around him. If other players make a leap, it could actually cut into Brunson's production. The Knicks won a championship because they play team ball, and they could take that to the next level next season.

The Verdict

We have Brunson safely outside of the first round in 10-team leagues and right on the fringe in 12-team leagues. Even so, we'd prefer to draft him at the top of the second round, rather than in the first round, heading into our fantasy drafts for next season. That's where we expect him to land as we get closer to the upcoming season.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News