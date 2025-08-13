NBA Mock Trade: Memphis Grizzlies Deal Ja Morant to Miami Heat
The Memphis Grizzlies already traded a guard this offseason in Desmond Bane. Memphis agreed to send Bane to the Orlando Magic in June for two players and several draft picks.
The Miami Heat have also executed a blockbuster trade this offseason, acquiring small forward Norman Powell.
With that in mind, pundits have wondered aloud if guard Ja Morant will be the next trade domino to fall in Memphis. If he is, despite the Powell deal, the Heat could be a potential trade destination.
While a trade is not imminent, let's take a look at what a hypothetical Morant deal to the Heat would look like if one occurred this summer.
Memphis Grizzlies-MIami Heat Mock Trade
Memphis Grizzlies receive point guard Tyler Herro, small forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and first-round pick.
Miami Heat receive point guard Ja Morant.
In this proposed deal, the Grizzlies and Heat would exchange starting point guards. But to get Morant to South Florida, the Heat would also likely need to include another player and a first-round draft pick.
Why This Trade Makes Sense for the Grizzlies
As previously stated, the Bane trade in June was a signal that Memphis might be open to moving on from its current stars and looking toward the future. Trading Morant would be another move in that direction.
The point guard has spent his entire six-year NBA career in Memphis. Morant stated after the Bane trade that he will be back in Memphis this season.
But with Morant on the roster, the Grizzlies have won just one playoff series. His single tweet won't stop the rumor mill.
This past spring, Memphis suffered a first-round sweep versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Grizzlies won 48 games but finished just eighth in the Western Conference standings.
Why This Trade Makes Sense for the Heat
Pundits have linked Miami to a lot of different stars this offseason. Morant might not be the perfect fit with the Heat, but including Herro in the deal would open the starting point guard spot.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley argued in June that the Heat might also be more interested in the talent than the position of the star they acquire in their next blockbuster trade.
"While there again would be spacing concerns behind pairing Morant with Bam Adebayo, the Heat might want to chase the talent and worry about logistical fits later (if needed)," wrote Buckley.
Fantasy Basketball Implications
Morant figures to benefit from a volume standpoint in Memphis this season without Bane on the roster. That doesn't necessarily mean a lot more scoring, but in Miami, Morant wouldn't see that uptick in shot volume.
Herro could see the biggest benefit from a volume perspective if this trade were to happen. He led Miami in shots last season, and he would go to a team which traded away two of its top three shot takers from 2024-25.
In Miami, Morant would face an adjustment period sharing the ball with Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins and Powell. However, Morant would have a higher ceiling as an all-around fantasy asset because of the opportunity for more assists with the Heat.