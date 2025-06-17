Ja Morant Had Simple Message in Response to Recent Grizzlies Trade Rumors
The Memphis Grizzlies traded guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic on Sunday morning, receiving a sizable package consisting Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, four unprotected first-round picks and a future pick swap.
After the team parted ways with Bane, there had been plenty of speculation that the Grizzlies could opt to enter a full rebuild, which also lead to them trading Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant.
In response to his name coming up in recent trade rumors, Morant took to social media to share his stance on potentially departing Memphis.
"& ima be in dat 901," wrote Morant on X with a grizzly bear emoji. "source : ME !!"
901, of course, is the area code for the city of Memphis. Morant has seemingly been made aware of the rumors surrounding his future with the Grizzlies, and he made very clear that he has no desire to leave the city where he started his NBA career.
There are plenty of changes coming to Memphis in 2025–26. Following the decision to trade away Bane and hire Tuomas Iisalo as head coach following his interim stint in the wake of the firing of Taylor Jenkins, Morant has declared he's fully committed to the Grizzlies and has no intentions of leaving.