Jaylen Brown To Cleveland Cavaliers Trade Rumors: How This Move Would Impact His Fantasy Value

There have been a ton of rumors surrounding Boston Celtics star guard Jaylen Brown this offseason. Prior to a deal with the Miami Heat, the Celtics were the favorites to land former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. A deal that landed Boston Giannis would have resulted in Brown having to be shipped to a third team due to financial reasons. However, we also heard that if the only way the Celtics would trade Brown was in a deal for Giannis.

That now looks like it might need to be the case. Rumors are starting to heat up that Brown could be traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Different sources have given us different versions of this trade, but the one with the most steam behind it is a deal that would see Brown swapped in a deal centered around Evan Mobley. A trade involving Donovan Mitchell seems less likely.

This would be a massive deal for both teams and would have a huge impact on fantasy basketball. It would be interesting to see how Brown fits in with the Cavaliers.

Fantasy Impact

We aren't so sure that Brown's fantasy value would see a significant upgrade or downgrade if Brown lands with the Cavaliers. While it would make sense that his value could increase if he left Boston and got away from Jayson Tatum, he would still have to deal with high-volume shooters like Mitchell and most likely James Harden, assuming he re-signs with the team as expected. There are even some rumors that LeBron James could go back home to Cleveland, so this could be a team loaded with players who want the ball in their hands.

First, we have to see how this roster looks with Brown. We don't know who will be included in a trade, and Harden is still an unrestricted free agent. There are still a lot of moving pieces here. Nevertheless, if you essentially just swap Brown for Mobley, Brown could see his fantasy value take a slight dip. Mitchell and Harden are both going to get there's, and that duo is going to eat up more fantasy value than Tatum and Derrick White in Boston.

We aren't concerned with playing time because Brown, Mitchell, and Harden are all guards. Brown can simply just shift to the three, but we are concerned about how many shots there are to go around, and all of them needing the ball in their hands. The Cavs would be a fun team to watch, but it could hurt Brown's fantasy value. If Harden were to sign elsewhere, that would be a different story.

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