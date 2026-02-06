Kawhi Leonard, Domantas Sabonis, And 3 Other Underdog Props for Kings vs. Clippers

One of the final games of six for Friday night’s NBA slate will be a bout between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the game.

Kawhi Leonard Over 28.5 Points

Feb 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the midst of the best statistical season of his career, forward for the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard, should be in for another big scoring game on Friday night. His opponent, the Kings, are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA this season. They are currently allowing the fourth most points per game, 120.5. That, combined with the fact that due to trades, James Harden, the Clippers’ secondary scorer, will be absent. Leonard, because of this, will be leaned on more to score. This goes into making the over on Leonard 28.5 point prop a great play. Also, Leonard has already played the Kings once this season, and in this game, he scored 33 points against them.

John Collins Over 6.5 Rebounds

Feb 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins (20) reacts after he was charged with a foul on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the first half at Intuit Dome. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With the Harden trade, the Clippers also made other moves. This includes a deal that sent their center, Ivica Zubac, to the Indiana Pacers for Isaiah Jackson and Bennedict Mathurin. Both of these Pacers players will be inactive on Friday for Los Angeles. With this, the Clippers will need players to step up in the rebounding department, and John Collins is a prime player to do so.

In Collins's last three games, he has covered the over on his rebounding prop all three times. With this recent success and the thought he shouldget a slight boost in his rebounding opportunity with Zubac out of the picture, his over on this prop looks like one of the best to take on the night.

Domantas Sabonis Over 10.5 Rebounds

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Zubac trade should also benefit Sacramento big man Domantas Sabonis on Friday night. Sabonis this season is averaging 11.4 rebounds per game. In his last few games, he has had 11 or more rebounds twice, including the Kings' most recent game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

This game against Memphis stands out, with them making a trade before the contest. They sent both their available bigs away, Jock Landale and Jaren Jackson Jr. As a result of that, Sabonis had a big rebounding game, grabbing 15 boards. This leads to the belief that the same thing should happen against the Clippers, with their limited bigs, making Sabonis’ over 10.5 rebounds a good prop to take.

Russell Westbrook Under 20.5 Points+Assists

Jan 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Guard for the Kings, Russell Westbrook, should struggle in this matchup. In his last four games, he has hit the under on his combined assists and points prop set at 20.5 every time. He will take this streak of play into a game against one of the better defensive teams in the NBA. The Clippers this season are allowing the ninth fewest points per game.

Westbrook, also in the lone game of the Clippers this season, hit the under on his Friday prop, combining for 16 points and assists.

De’Andre Hunter Over 1.5 Made Threes

Jan 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (12) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Small forward for the Sacramento Kings, De’Andre Hunter has made two or more threes in his last three games. This should continue against Los Angeles on Friday night. The Clippers, in their last three games, are allowing the third-most three-pointers per game in the NBA, 17.3.

