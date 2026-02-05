Kawhi Leonard Is On Borrowed Time With Clippers After Ivica Zubac Trade

Clippers fans started this week feeling good about their team's chances this season and beyond. They were the hottest team in the league, having won 17 of their last 21 games. James Harden and Kawhi Leonard were healthy and playing their best basketball in a long time. Over the course of half a week, however, it all came down.

First, James Harden was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Darius Garland. When many thought that the Clippers would still be competitive and chase a playoff spot with Garland in Harden's place, they traded Ivica Zubac to the Pacers for Ben Mathurin and two first-round picks.

While it can be argued that the return of two unprotected Indiana first-round picks and Mathurin is a great return, it creates complications for Kawhi Leonard's future. Maybe the Clippers felt that the Pacers' offer was too good to pass up for a 23-27 team that just lost Harden. But, will the 34-year-old superstar feel like he can compete at the highest level in the Western Conference with Mathurin and Garland as his running mates?

The Clippers and Leonard have to be honest with themselves. The Clippers have hitched their wagon to Leonard ever since acquiring him in the 2019 offseason. Even though the playoff success has eluded them, they have won a ton of games. At this point, however, Steve Ballmer, Lawrence Frank, Ty Lue, and Leonard must all know that this era of Clippers basketball has come to an end.

Perhaps the Clippers and Leonard tried to find him a new home before the trade deadline, but there wasn't enough time to get a deal across the finish line. It's safe to assume, however, the trade buzz surrounding Leonard isn't going anywhere.

Leonard is under contract for one more season for $50.3 million and is extension eligible this summer. Will the Clippers want to give Leonard another lucrative, multi-year contract extension? Will Leonard want to begin a season with the Clippers on an expiring contract?

The most likely answers to these questions are no. But, finding a trade for Leonard may be very complicated. The league's investigation into the Clippers' dealings with Aspiration and potential salary cap violations in Leonard's contract continues. With that hanging over the heads of the Clippers and Leonard, they may not be able to find a resolution that satisfies both sides. Regardless of what happens over the next few months, however, it's hard to imagine Leonard being in Los Angeles a year from now.

