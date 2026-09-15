Kawhi Leonard Trade Shakes Up Fantasy Basketball Values for Raptors & Clippers Stars

The prodigal Claw returns North, five years removed from delivering a championship in Toronto. Kawhi Leonard will be back in a Raptors jersey for the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season, and the fantasy fallout behind this trade is pure chaos. When a player carrying a 33.4% usage rate switches uniforms, someone's fantasy ceiling gets raised, and someone else's gets lowered.

Coming off a vintage campaign averaging 27.9 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 3.6 APG, and 1.9 SPG on an elite 50.5/38.7/89.2 shooting split across 65 games, Leonard's footprint remains massive. But does his return elevate his own stock while squeezing out Toronto's core, or does Los Angeles hold the real fantasy winners?

Here is how the touch distribution actually shakes out for your draft board.

🚨 TRADE COMPLETE: Clippers and Raptors agree to complete the trade to send Kawhi Leonard to Toronto, per @ShamsCharania



LA will receive Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, 2 unprotected first-round picks, 1 first-round pick swap and 2 second-rounders pic.twitter.com/GdHwDWYPKD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 14, 2026

Kawhi Leonard's Fantasy Value Gets a Major Boost

Leonard returns to North of the Border as the undeniable alpha. The Raptors acquired him to lead, meaning his high-efficiency scoring profile remains fully intact. While managers must always factor in his age and load-management risk, his per-game dominance is indisputable. Operating as the primary engine once again, Leonard solidifies his status as a high-end early-round target whose efficiency keeps his fantasy floor exceptionally high.

Scottie Barnes: Does His Fantasy Ceiling Take a Hit?

This is the central dilemma for Raptors managers. Barnes had grown into Toronto's primary playmaking hub, but Leonard's arrival directly threatens that initiator role.

The Usage Shift: Barnes will absorb fewer overall touches and initiation reps, seeing a dip in overall usage and potential assist opportunities.

The Silver Lining: Off-ball reps and secondary playmaking could bolster his field-goal efficiency.

Takeaway: Barnes isn't a fantasy bust, but his absolute ceiling as a top-15 asset takes a serious hit. View him as a steady mid-round pick.

Immanuel Quickley Could Be the Biggest Fantasy Question Mark

Feb 22, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) reacts after scoring a 3-point basket against the Milwaukee Bucks in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quickley thrives when he can push the tempo and dominate pick-and-roll scenarios. With Leonard demanding heavy ISO volume alongside Barnes' playmaking, Quickley's field-goal attempts and usage rate face a clear squeeze. His strong catch-and-shoot 3-point profile and transition play mean his triple-category value (3PM, FT%, steals) keeps him safely inside the fantasy conversation, even if his overall scoring dips.

RJ Barrett Becomes a Potential Fantasy Fade

Barrett's fantasy value relied on brute-force volume: high FGA, transition drives, and aggressive free-throw attempts. As the third or fourt option in Toronto's half-court set, Barret loses th epossession count required to sustain his fantasy output. Without elite 3-point efficiency or high defensive stats to fall back on, any decline in shot volume makes his fantasy floor dangerously fragile.

RJ Barrett already has the scoring.



Now he gets to learn defense from Scottie Barnes and Kawhi Leonard.



If RJ takes a major leap on that end this season…



Kawhi + Scottie + RJ could become one of the most complete two-way trios the NBA has ever seen. pic.twitter.com/WbycrqpQx5 — Raptors Nation (@RaptorsNationCP) September 8, 2026

Ja'Kobe Walter's Redraft Value Takes a Hit

For deep-league and redraft managers, Walter's path to meaningful rotation minutes just hit a wall. While his long-term dynasty trajectory remains promising, the Raptors' wing rotation is now locked up at the top. Shot attempts and regular 20+ minute nights will be hard to come by for the young guard early on.

Clippers Fantasy Fallout

Brandon Ingram Could Become a Fantasy Winner

Ingram lands in Los Angeles as the top offensive beneficiary of this trade. Coming off a season where he averaged 21.5 PPG and was selected as a NBA All-Star, Ingram now steps into an offense stripped of Leonard's 27.9 points per game. Expect Ingram's usage rate, field-goal attempts, and pick-and-roll initiation reps spike immediately.

Darius Garland Could Benefit Too

Mar 31, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Darius Garland (10) gestures after a three-point basket in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Garland stands to gain huge fantasy leverage in the revised Clippers backcourt.

Playmaking Spike: With Leonard out of the picture, Garland's potential assists and assist percentage project to climb substantially.

Shot Creation: Garland and Ingram will share primary creation duties, giving Garland a higher floor for both 3-pointers made and total scoring volume.

Final Verdict: Who Won the Fantasy Trade?

While Leonard remains the headline talent, Ingram emerges as the single biggest fantasy winner in this deal. The essential metric to track once games kick off is usage rate distribution. Leonard leaves behind a 33.4% usage rate in Los Angeles, volume that now directly fuels Ingram and Garland, while taking a bite out of the touch distribution for Barnes, Quickley, and Barrett in Toronto.