What Clippers Fans Should Expect from Brandon Ingram

The Los Angeles Clippers are moving forward without their superstar Kawhi Leonard. On Tuesday, the Clippers sent Leonard to the Toronto Raptors, where he won the franchise its first NBA championship in 2019.

It gives LA some flexibility this offseason and an opportunity to reset the roster. It also allows Leonard to sign a multi-year extension with Toronto. In exchange for Leonard, the Clippers received Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, two second-round picks (2030, 2033), and a 2027 first-round pick swap.

In terms of draft capital, LA did a great job. On top of that, the Clippers will have two new faces joining the organization. Here is what you should know about Ingram.

Ingram's Background Before Arriving to the Clippers

Ingram will make his second stint in the city of Los Angeles after being drafted second overall in 2016 by the Lakers. This isn't the first time the 28-year-old has been traded. In fact, he's been traded to every new destination.

Ingram was sent to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019 as part of the Anthony Davis trade. He spent six seasons with the Pelicans before being dealt to the Raptors at the 2025 trade deadline, and is now with the Clippers.

The 6'8" forward has been one of the most underrated scorers in the NBA over the last several seasons. He's averaged 20 or more points per game in seven consecutive seasons. Ingram is coming off a season where he played a career-high 77 games and received an All-Star nod. He did miss Toronto's final two playoff games before being eliminated.

Ingram Brings Instant Offense

If there is one thing Clippers fans should know about Ingram, it is that he knows how to score. He'll slide in as the starting small forward and bring an offensive game that emulates Leonard's. Ingram is a fantastic mid-range shooter and an excellent individual scorer.

However, he lacks the efficiency that Leonard had. Ingram finished just outside the top 10 in field goals made (614), but he also attempted nearly 17 shots per game. He'll be the lead scorer most nights for LA, but he needs the ball in his hands to generate offense. His off-ball ability leaves plenty to be desired.

Ingram is also a decent passer. His assist numbers dipped in 2025, but he's been close to averaging nearly six assists per game. He can operate as a solid help defender, but he won't lock down a team's best player.

Ultimately, Ingram will help take offensive pressure off Darius Garland. He'll be heavily depended on to lead the scoring effort. The Clippers have their backcourt set with Garland and Keaton Wagler. Ingram will slot in next to them to create a formidable perimeter trio. Next, they must address the frontcourt to be competitive next season.