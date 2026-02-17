Kyle Filipowski Highlights NBA Players Who Benefit Most from Post-Break Rest

As the NBA returns from the All-Star break, teams are strategically managing player rest to keep stars fresh for the stretch run. This opens opportunities for other players to step up and make an impact.

In this article, we explore which players could benefit the most from post-break rest management, including Kyle Filipowski, particularly if key stars like Lauri Markkanen sit out games due to tanking strategies.

Kyle Filipowski and Isaiah Collier Could See Bigger Roles if Lauri Markkanen Sits

Feb 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With teams more willing to rest star players like Lauri Markkanen in the post‑All‑Star break stretch, young Utah Jazz talents such as Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski stand to see significant increases in minutes and usage.

Collier, who is averaging about 10.4 points, 7.4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game this season, has already shown he can handle heavy playmaking duties, including a massive career‑high 22 assists in a game, and ranks near the top of the league in assists per 36 minutes among qualifiers, making him a natural beneficiary if he sees expanded run without Markkanen.

Filipowski, meanwhile, has averaged around 9.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists this season, and has shown the ability to produce double‑double lines when given opportunity; with Markkanen out, his rebounding and scoring potential could grow as he competes for more frontcourt time.

This shift could boost their real‑world and fantasy value as they step into larger roles during a period when many teams prioritize rest and development over minutes for veteran stars.

If DeMar DeRozan Sits, Isaiah Stevens’ Stock Rises

Feb 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Isaiah Stevens (24) blocks a shot attempt made by Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

If DeMar DeRozan ends up sitting out games down the stretch, whether for rest, load management, or strategic tanking, it could open up valuable minutes for role players like Isiah Stevens to see an expanded role and increased production.

DeRozan has been a key contributor this season, averaging roughly 18.7 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game, playing heavy minutes and serving as a primary offensive option for his team.

Stevens, a young guard on a two‑way contract with the Sacramento Kings, has flashed spark in limited NBA minutes. His G League numbers suggest he can run an offense effectively, averaging around 13.1 points, 8.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game in the G League this season.

While his current NBA stat line is modest, increased minutes with DeRozan out could allow Stevens to showcase his playmaking and scoring instincts at the NBA level, potentially boosting his production and fantasy value as he earns more consistent time on the court.

Marvin Bagley III could see a bigger role if Klay Thompson and Khris Middleton Play Less

Feb 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III (35) dunks during the first half against the Sacramento Kings at Capital One Arena. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

If key veterans like Klay Thompson and Khris Middleton see their minutes dialed back after the All‑Star break, whether for rest, load management, or to preserve health, Marvin Bagley III could be one of the biggest beneficiaries in terms of playing time and production.

Through the 2025‑26 season, Bagley has been averaging roughly 19.4 minutes, 10.1 points, and 5.6 rebounds per game while splitting time between the Wizards and Mavericks, showing efficiency around the rim and a knack for rebounding when given opportunities.

In his last five outings, he’s produced approximately 11.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, including stretches of double‑figure scoring and solid rebounding that highlight what he can offer with consistent minutes.

With Thompson and Middleton potentially seeing reduced roles, Bagley’s physicality and energy make him a natural option to see increased court time, which could boost his counting stats and fantasy appeal late in the season as teams experiment with rotations.

Ty Jerome and Walter Clayton Jr. Could See Bigger Roles if Ja Morant Plays Less or Is Shut Down

Feb 4, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Ty Jerome (2) dribbles against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

If Ja Morant ends up resting or potentially being shut down for the season, it could create a valuable opportunity for players like Ty Jerome and Walter Clayton Jr. to earn expanded minutes and production for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Morant has battled a left elbow UCL sprain this season and missed multiple games, impacting the Grizzlies’ rotation; he’s averaging about 19.5 points, 8.1 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game in 2025‑26 but has seen limited availability due to injury.

Jerome, coming off a long return from a calf strain, has thrived in Morant’s absence, averaging nearly 19.8 points and 5.8 assists in about 20 minutes per game across his first few games back, with multiple outings above 20 points and strong playmaking when on the floor. Should Morant continue to sit or be shut down down the stretch, Jerome’s usage and minutes could increase, elevating his scoring and assist totals even further.

Meanwhile, Clayton acquired at the 2026 trade deadline brings additional backcourt depth and has averaged around 6.9 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.0 rebounds in 2025‑26 between Utah and Memphis. His role could grow alongside Jerome if Morant is unavailable, giving the rookie more opportunities to contribute and develop consistent NBA minutes as part of a guard‑heavy rotation.

Taken together, an extended Morant absence positions both Jerome and Clayton to see increased minutes, responsibility, and fantasy value as they step into larger roles handling ball‑distribution, scoring, and floor leadership for Memphis.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News