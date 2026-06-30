LeBron James Fantasy Basketball Landing Spots In Wake Of Lakers Departure

The NBA offseason continues its movement with major news out of the Los Angeles Lakers locker room, with reports indicating that LeBron James plans to move on from the team for the 2026-27 season. Klutch Sports revealed the 22-time All-Star’s return for the upcoming season on Tuesday afternoon, hours before the start of the free agency period.

BREAKING: LeBron James will continue his NBA career for the 2026-27 season and has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that the franchise can move on without him because he will play elsewhere, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/zzVk6xUVF1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2026

James is set to hit unrestricted free agency, headlining a talented class amid an offseason that has already seen a plethora of movement throughout the NBA. He’ll garner immense attention leading up to the signing of his next, and likely final contract, with several teams offering an optimal fit based on fantasy basketball outlook.

Let’s explore three landing spots for James in free agency, and his outlook for the upcoming year with each squad:

Cleveland Cavaliers

May 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) huddles around teammates during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cleveland Cavaliers are widely expected to make a run at James in free agency, despite current cap situations that position the team over the second apron. Cleveland’s front office is looking to significantly bolster the lineup following the team’s quick Eastern Conference Finals loss to the New York Knicks. With the return of the franchise’s greatest player alongside Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Evan Mobley, the Cavs will be positioned to compete in a talented East.

Cleveland Cavaliers' James Harden is declining his $42.3 million player option for 2026-27 and the sides are working through a new multiyear deal together, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/UiE1bn3BnP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

Joining the likes of Mitchell, Harden and Mobley, James’ fantasy outlook should take a sizable leap with a vastly expanded role on the offensive end. He likely takes over as the team’s No. 2 option as a scorer, and provides the offense a reliable playmaker and consistent rebounder. I’d expect improvement on his numbers across the board in a move from Los Angeles to Cleveland, serving as a primary contributor alongside Mitchell.

Golden State Warriors

Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (right) after the game at Chase Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Golden State Warriors have positioned themselves to make a compelling case to land James. Star veteran Draymond Green will explore a reduced salary after declining his player option, as the front office attempts to land both James and his former Lakers teammate, Anthony Davis. The potential core of Steph Curry, Green, James, and Davis will be able to compete in a loaded Western Conference, forming a quartet with instant chemistry.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is declining his $27.7 million player option to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. This move gives the Warriors flexibility to pursue LeBron James in free agency and Anthony Davis via trade to form a Big 4. pic.twitter.com/jBVRe1YZ1B — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

Similar to his role in Cleveland, James and Curry would likely shoulder the majority of the offensive responsibility, with Davis presenting an All-Star-caliber pick-and-roll partner to both future Hall of Famers. His scoring and assist numbers likely take a noticeable jump, though his rebounding production could be limited behind Davis and Green.

Miami Heat

Apr 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looks on after the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Miami Heat are big-game hunting this offseason, looking to pair Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo with a complementary third star ahead of a crucial 2026-27 campaign. Pat Riley and the Heat’s front office went all-in on the trade for Antetokounmpo, sacrificing several key contributors to land the superstar big man. With James set to hit free agency, Riley will likely work to orchestrate a potential reunion with his former superstar in Miami.

Like our previous two fantasy dives, James likely sustains a role as the No. 2 scoring option in Miami, though he sets an elevated floor from a playmaking perspective. James would likely set the tempo as the primary ball-handler in Erik Spoelstra’s half-court sets, potentially providing a significant bump in assist production.

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