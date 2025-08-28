NBA Mock Trade: LeBron James Gets Miami Heat Reunion With Lakers Trade
LeBron James has experienced an interesting NBA career to say the least. Over 22 years, he's played at least four seasons for three different NBA teams.
But he's never had more than seven consecutive campaigns at the same place. He reached seven straight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2024-25.
After his first seven seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James went to the Miami Heat. Four years later, James returned to the Cavaliers.
This offseason, could James return to Miami?
The possibility, along with trades to other destinations, is seemingly on the table. James going back to South Florida isn't highly likely but a fun hypothetical to explore.
Let's dive into what a James trade to the Heat could look like this summer.
Los Angeles Lakers-Miami Heat Mock Trade And Fantasy Basketball Implications
Los Angeles Lakers receive small forward Andrew Wiggins, small forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and future first-round pick.
Miami Heat receive small forward LeBron James and shooting guard Bronny James.
I based this trade proposal off one from the pitch from Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley on July 28. Buckley included Heat guard Terry Rozier and small forward Dalton Knecht in his hypothetical deal.
With Rozier still under federal investigation, the guard doesn't seem like a realistic trade target for any team this summer. Leaving him out of the deal caused me to also not include Knecht.
Buckley also had the Heat sending two first-rounders to Los Angeles, not one. But in my proposal, the future first-rounder is not top-three protected.
In Miami, James would become part of a Big 4 that would also include Tyler Herro, Normal Powell and Ban Adebayo.
It's possible all three could play together next season and not see much change in their production. James would see the opportunities Wiggins is leaving behind.
But even at 40 years old last season, James averaged more shots per game than Wiggins did. Given his superstar status across his career, James is likely to maintain his high volume of attempts in Miami. Someone else will then see the ball less.
In Los Angeles, Wiggins would be a clear secondary option to Luka Dončić. But Wiggins could really excel in that role with opposing defenses focused on the guard. Wiggins could also see more opportunities because of the hole James leaves.
Why This Trade Makes Sense for Lakers
Moving on from James would signal Los Angeles embracing the start of the Dončić era.
James will turn 41 in December, so his career is approaching its end. Trading the four-time MVP would give the Lakers something in return for an asset that has an expiration date.
Los Angeles would also be landing assets that help in the immediate and distant futures.
Why This Trade Makes Sense for Heat
Since James arrived in Los Angeles, the Heat have been close to winning another NBA title a couple times. In 2020, the Heat lost to James' Lakers in the NBA Finals during the bubble year.
Miami returned to the Finals in 2023 but lost in five games.
The Heat have made first-round exits each of the past two years. But the Eastern Conference could be weaker this season because of injuries to Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton.
Miami could go for broke and aim to win another title with James. This trade allows them to do that without giving up too many future assets.