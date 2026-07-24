LeBron James Signing With The 76ers Is Bad News For Another Fantasy Basketball Superstar In Philadelphia

The news we have all been waiting for finally dropped today, and LeBron James has signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. He picked the Sixers and gave them the massive discount he had said he would. James signed a two-year $8 million deal with a player option to play in Philadelphia.



BREAKING: LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, Klutch Sports Group and Klutch CEO and Game Over show host Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ALOlTkgdAV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 24, 2026

Philly now has an absolutely stacked roster after the Boston Celtics already incomprehensibly traded them Jaylen Brown for Paul George this offseason. James will now be in a starting lineup that will likely feature Brown, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe. That is one of the best starting lineups in the entire NBA and should make them the new favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference.



This will not only have a massive impact on the East and the entire NBA, but it will also shake up the landscape of fantasy basketball. All of the Sixers stars will be impacted by this move.



Fantasy Impact



F LeBron James, Philadelphia 76ers



This was the best move for LeBron's career, but it may not be the best for his fantasy value. His assists will likely increase, and he will undoubtedly have big blowup games with so much attention having to be paid to other stars. This will be the first time that he won't be the first or second option in an offense, but he could be the fifth guy some nights as far as scoring goes.



While his efficiency should spike, his usage will plummet. That should help keep him healthy; however, it could also make him an inconsistent fantasy option. Maxey and Brown are going to be the top stars on this team, which should keep James and Embiid healthy, but also will limit their fantasy upside.



C Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers



The addition of James on top of adding Brown will likely lead to a lot of extra rest for Embiid. This is now a championship-or-bust team, and they are going to want to have a healthy Embiid for the playoffs.

We expect his minutes to drop, and a lot more load management throughout the season. Injuries have become a major issue for the former MVP, and now they really only need him for the playoffs.



F Dean Wade, Philadelphia 76ers



The addition of James will likely push Wade to the bench. He is a great player to have coming off the bench, but this obviously isn't ideal for his fantasy value. Nevertheless, this team is going to rest players throughout the season; he could easily find himself playing big minutes in a ton of games.





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