NBA Mock Blockbuster Trade: Knicks Acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo For OG Anunoby
It's no secret that the Greek Freak is one of the best players in all of the NBA. Entering his 13th season and turning 31 during the season, he's very much in his prime, putting up incredible numbers of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, while shooting 60.1 percent from the field. The only problem with this is that his talents might be wasted on a Bucks team that hasn’t been able to get over the hump the last few seasons. In a competitive Eastern Conference, the days of the Bucks winning a second title with their original core appear to be over, as the only player remaining from the 2020-2021 championship team is Giannis himself.
The Bucks' Damian Lillard era abruptly ended after two seasons with the team. They decided to buy out his contract after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs, likely sidelining him for the entirety of the 2025-2026 NBA season. This might be an indicator that the Bucks franchise may be heading in the wrong direction.
So what might be next for the 2x MVP, 9x All-Star, and former NBA champion if his Bucks days are numbered? A trade to the BIG APPLE.
Although Giannis has expressed his loyalty to the Milwaukee fan base in the past, it may be best for both sides to start fresh. The harsh reality is that both sides know that their best chance of competing for an NBA championship in the future is without each other. So what might a Giannis trade to New York look like?
Milwaukee Bucks- New York Knicks NBA Mock Trade
Milwaukee Bucks receive: OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, 3 first-round draft picks, 2 second-round draft picks.
New York Knicks receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Why This Trade Makes Sense for the Bucks
In this deal, the Bucks acquire a valuable 3-point and defensive player in OG Anunoby, who averages 18.0 points per game, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. They also acquire Mitchell Robinson, who will serve as a nice backup to Myles Turner in the paint.
And let's not forget the draft picks that the Bucks will be acquiring in this deal. The Knicks have 4 total draft picks in 2026, and they will send them all to the Bucks. Their own first and second round picks, as well as a second via ORL, DET, or MIL, as well as the biggest pick in the deal, a protected 1-8 pick via Washington. This will allow the Bucks to hit the ground running and rebuild a solid young core in short order.
Why This Trade Makes Sense for the Knicks
This trade allows the Knicks to build the most feared trio in the NBA. Combining the skillsets of Jalen Brunson, KAT, and Giannis gives the Knicks a dynamic they have never had in their franchise's history. It gives them two bigs who average a double-double and a scoring guard who can pull up from just about anywhere.
The acquisition of Giannis might also replenish any defense lost by changing coaches from a more defensive-minded Tom Thibodeau to a more balanced, culture-friendly Mike Brown. This trade immediately makes the Knicks the favorite to win the title and potentially hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy for the first time since 1973.
Knicks Projected Rotation:
PG: Jalen Brunson
SG: Mikal Bridges
SF: Josh Hart
PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo
C: Karl Anthony Towns
Bench: Jordan Clarkson
Bench: Miles McBride
Bench: Pacome Dadiet
Bench: Ariel Hukporti
Bench: Guerschon Yabusele
Fantasy Basketball Implications:
As far as the Knicks' new big 3, all of their stats may take a slight dip as there is only one basketball to go around. The expectation, however, is that they will be the highest scoring offense in the NBA and complement each other well, so all still hold a high value, but maybe not as high as in previous seasons.
Anunoby would be the biggest winner in this deal, as he would go from the No. 3 option in New York to the face of the franchise in Milwaukee.