NBA Mock Blockbuster Trade: Utah Jazz Send Lauri Markkanen To Celtics For Derrick White
The Oklahoma City Thunder were recently crowned NBA champions, but the league hasn’t missed a beat since the confetti fell. With blockbuster trades flying and a star-studded NBA Draft featuring Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, and more potential franchise players, the Association is buzzing—even without any games on the schedule.
One of the most fascinating teams to watch this offseason? The Boston Celtics. After Jayson Tatum suffered a devastating Achilles tear that will sideline him for most, if not all, of next season, Brad Stevens and the front office hit the reset button. Motivated to shed salary and steer clear of the dreaded second apron, the Celtics are retooling on the fly.
First, they fleeced Portland, sending Jrue Holiday to the Blazers for Anfernee Simons and a pair of second-rounders. Then came the three-team trade that shipped oft-injured Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta, bringing back Georges Niang and another second-round pick. Now, all eyes are on Boston’s next move—with Jaylen Brown and Derrick White both reportedly drawing interest across the league.
The Celtics are in listening mode. The only untouchable? Jayson Tatum. While trading Brown seems unlikely due to his massive contract and established chemistry with Tatum, the buzz is growing around a possible Derrick White deal. League sources say it would take a “Mikal Bridges-like package” to pry him away. It’s a steep price, but White, who has been named to the All-Defensive Team twice and is fresh off a franchise-record season for most made threes, is worth the haul.
You might be thinking, “Pritch, Please,” but Payton Pritchard—fresh off a Sixth Man of the Year campaign—could be in line for a bigger role. If the Celtics want to see what he can do as a full-time starter, it may mean saying goodbye to one of the team’s leaders. I know, I know, Celtics fans would be in an uproar if the C's traded White (including my girlfriend who has a Derrick White shirt and is a mega Boston fan), but if the return is big enough, it just might be the savviest move.
The offseason chaos is far from over—and in Boston, the winds of change are blowing strong. Just don't tell my girlfriend that her favorite player could land in Salt Lake City...
Boston Celtics-Utah Jazz NBA Mock Trade
Utah Jazz receive Derrick White, Anfernee Simons, and Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics receive Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, two future first-round picks
A third team will need to be included to make sure the salaries match but this could be the foundation of a monumental deal that could potentially put the Jazz on the map with a revamped backcourt to pair with Ace Bailey on the wing.
Why The Trade Works For The Boston Celtics
As previously mentioned, the Boston Celtics are looking to shed more salary heading into a Jayson Tatum-less season and so Simons could be on the move yet again before the season tips off. A third team would get involved so that Boston doesn’t absorb quite as much money on the books but this deal brings in a great player in addition to draft capital. Lauri Markkanen is the real deal, and if he can transition into the five once Tatum slides back into his natural power forward spot, the Celtics could be staring at one of the most dangerous frontcourts in the league. Pair that with Jaylen Brown at the three and—watch out, NBA.
Markkanen is still just 28 and under contract for four more seasons. He’s averaged a strong 18.2 points and 7.1 rebounds over 450 career games while shooting 45.5% from the field and a sharp 37.1% from deep. In short, he could be the ideal answer to fill the Kristaps Porzingis-sized void in the paint—though admittedly, he has some of the same injury concerns as KP.
Of course, Boston would also need a guard in return after moving both of its starters, and that’s where Collin Sexton comes in. He’s likely a short-term solution, with just one year left on his deal, but he’d be a solid backcourt rotation piece alongside Payton Pritchard. Sexton isn’t a marksman from three, but with Markkanen stretching the floor, there’s breathing room. Plus, the two already have built-in chemistry from their time in Utah. The real sweetener here? Boston also picks up two future first-round picks—a key asset for either a future trade splash or a high-end draft prospect.
Once Tatum returns, the new-look starting five could be formidable:
PG: Payton Pritchard
SG: Collin Sexton
SF: Jaylen Brown
PF: Jayson Tatum
C: Lauri Markkanen
Sure, Sexton likely walks after 2025–26, but by then, the Celtics would have options—either leverage their draft capital to trade for a star shooting guard or grab a rising stud in the draft. Brad Stevens might be hesitant to part with Derrick White, but if there's anyone who can pull off a surprising deal, it’s Danny Ainge. And this could be one that pays off big.
Why The Trade Works For The Utah Jazz
Right now, the Utah Jazz are stuck in the Western Conference basement—even after landing dynamic wing Ace Bailey with the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The problem? According to league sources, Bailey isn’t exactly thrilled about calling Salt Lake City home. But that could change fast if the Jazz show they’re serious about building a competitive roster around him.
Utah already has intriguing backcourt pieces in Isaiah Collier and Keyonte George, but veterans like Derrick White and Anfernee Simons bring a level of polish and playoff-tested experience the current guards don’t. Simons or Collier could easily slot in as a high-impact sixth man—because in today’s NBA, depth is a luxury, not a logjam.
As for the frontcourt, this kind of deal would clear things up a bit and give Bailey more room to operate. While he’s likely best suited at small forward, he has the versatility to slide into the four when needed. Pair him with rising bigs like Kyle Filipowski and shot-swatting anchor Walker Kessler, and you’ve got a frontcourt with size, skill, and serious upside. The new starting five would look a little something like this:
PG: Anfernee Simons
SG: Derrick White
SF: Ace Bailey
PF: John Collins or Kyle Filipowski
C: Walker Kessler
This move could also open the door to ship Jordan Clarkson to a contender. With Collier and George still in the mix, Clarkson—who’s increasingly more of a volume scorer off the bench—feels expendable. Packaging him with John Collins could land Utah a legit upgrade at power forward.
More importantly, this trade sets a new tone for the franchise. With White locking down the perimeter and Kessler protecting the paint, the Jazz would adopt a defense-first identity while giving Bailey more room to grow into a lead playmaker role. White’s not nearly as ball-dominant as Markkanen, which means more touches—and responsibility—for Utah’s new cornerstone.
Let’s face it: the Markkanen-Kessler "twin towers" experiment never truly took off. It’s time for Danny Ainge to shake things up and give this franchise—and Ace Bailey—a fresh, focused start.
Fantasy Basketball Impact
From a fantasy perspective, the biggest loser in this trade would be Markkanen. Going from Utah’s No. 1 option to the No. 3 scorer in Boston (once Tatum returns) is a clear downgrade in volume. While a potential move to center could boost his rebounding totals—and maybe even add a few more blocks—his scoring will likely dip. That said, fewer defensive eyes on him could lead to a bump in efficiency, especially with Tatum and Brown commanding attention.
On the flip side, Payton Pritchard stands to benefit the most. Already flirting with starter-level minutes as the Sixth Man, a promotion to full-time point guard would mean a major uptick in usage. Not only would he get more open looks from beyond the arc, but he’d also rack up assists running the show for a revamped Celtics offense. His fantasy stock could skyrocket.
Anfernee Simons also sees his arrow pointing up. If he lands in Utah, he immediately becomes the team’s top ball handler and offensive focal point. Unlike in Boston, where a healthy Tatum would overshadow him, Simons could easily return to his 20-points-per-game form in Salt Lake City just as he did in Portland.
Ultimately, this trade likely requires a third team to make the salaries and roles fit, but if Boston is truly ready to move on from Derrick White, acquiring a stretch big like Markkanen and snagging a few first-rounders would be a strong return. From a fantasy lens, it’s a shake-up worth watching closely.