Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Ruptures Achilles, Out for Remainder of Playoffs

A Tuesday MRI revealed the Celtics' worst fear, that their franchise cornerstone ruptured his Achilles in Monday's Game 4 loss.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has ruptured his Achilles tendon.
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum underwent surgery for a torn Achilles tendon on Tuesday, and will miss the remainder of the playoffs, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Celtics confirmed the report in a statement, noting that Tatum underwent successful surgery on Tuesday and is expected to make a full recovery, although there is no timetable for his return.

An MRI conducted on Tuesday confirmed the worst fear of the Celtics organization and fans alike, that Boston's franchise cornerstone did indeed suffer a devastating injury in the fourth quarter of Monday night's Game 4 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Tatum scored 42 points and grabbed eight rebounds with four assists, four steals, and two blocks at the time of the injury.

A full rupture of the Achilles can take a full year to recover from in some cases, which puts most of the 2025-26 NBA season in jeopardy for the All-NBA wing, and certainly greatly hamstrings Boston's ability to contend for a NBA title next season with its current core. Given Tatum's health and the Celtics' second tax apron status, there could be some serious changes coming to Boston's roster this summer.

For now, the Celtics will try to extend their playoff run without Tatum. The Celtics trail their second-round series 3-1, with Game 5 set for Wednesday night in Boston.

