2026 NBA Mock Draft: The Safest and Riskiest Incoming Fantasy Basketball Rookies

The NBA Draft is one week away and it is time to get giddy. Knicks fan celebrate their NBA title but the other 29 teams? They crave a new future which hopes to bring an NBA title in due time. That will require a superstar to be bred and with the draft giving teams that chance, they hope to execute. As for us specifically, we look to find players of high upside, and then land them on the best possible teams. That will return high fantasy basketball output. Not every pick will be ideal, but this is our latest mock draft projection for the big night.

No. 1 — Wizards — AJ Dybantsa

The usage rate will be very high for Dybantsa, alongside Trae Young. It will not be 30% like that of a Jayson Tatum or Giannis Antetokounmpo. A bad Wizards team will limit Dybantsa in the short-term.

No. 2 — Jazz — Darryn Peterson

The Jazz have a ton of depth that must be divied up accordingly. Nonetheless, Peterson may be their best pure scorer, and when playing, his usage rate should be around 25%, roughly. Peterson's minutes could be limited to no more than 32 per game, sharing the court with Ace Bailey, Lauri Markkanen, and Keyonte George, among others.

No. 3 — Grizzlies — Cameron Boozer

The world is his oyster in Memphis. The team is bad, and Ja Morant will be their go-to guy. However, Boozer plays a role of a bigger-man. His usage rate won't be massive, but his production will be notable from shooting, assisting, and to rebounding. Boozer is still a raw talent, very much.

No. 4 — Bulls — Caleb Wilson

Wilson will start and play a key role very quickly. The usage rate should be in the mid-20's, and the production via shooting and rim protection can be quite high. It will depend much on the coaching as to what Wilson's role becomes, being a very versatile player that can essentially play all 5 spots.

No. 5 — Clippers — Darius Acuff Jr.

Acuff will be limited given that he shares the court with two high-usage scorers: Kawhi Leonard and Darius Garland. Nonetheless, the scoring out of Acuff is elite and shall provide great production in his capped usage.

No. 6 — Nets — Kingston Flemings

The Nets really divided their work evenly among all young players last season. The same would surely happen for Flemings. He will be a role player on fantasy basketball benches until further notice.

No. 7 — Kings — Keaton Wagler

Wagler's upside will grow later in the season. The Kings will prioritize their veteran scorers in the short term, letting Wagler develop his game as part of a patient plan.

No. 8 — Hawks — Brayden Burries

Burries' upside will depend on his shooting efficiency. The sharp-shooter must show it in the NBA. If he can, the Hawks will be happy to start him to play 28-34 minutes per game as their primary wing.

No. 9 — Mavericks — Nate Ament

Ament will help space the floor for Cooper Flagg. The forward can play down low and up on the wing. He is raw and will be more complementary to start his career in limited minutes and usage.

No. 10 — Bucks — Labaron Philon

One of the more experienced prospects, Philon, can provide an offensive surge very fast. With or without Giannis, Philon can have a usage rate above 20% and score 12-15 points per game if he averages over 25 minutes per game.

No. 11 — Warriors — Mikel Brown Jr.

Brown Jr. may be high usage, but in limited minutes. He can score at will; the second-best guard-scorer in the draft behind Acuff Jr., Brown is the successor plan to Steph Curry.

No. 12 — Thunder — Aday Mara

Given the Thunder's vast depth, Mara will lack big minutes, and that makes him non-viable in the short term in fantasy basketball. His long-term value, however, is quite high should Mara eventually start for this top NBA team.

No. 13 — Heat — Yaxel Lendeborg

The Heat have a lot of mouths to feed. Lenderborg will be very volatile in that respect, as well as a world where the Heat actually converts a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. He is not too viable in the short term.

No. 14 — Hornets — Karim Lopez

Between LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel, a high usage rate will be extremely difficult to find. Lopez is a bench piece and nothing more in the short term.

No. 15 — Bulls — Jayden Quaintance

Quaintance could have been one of the best rim protectors in college basketball. Injury sidelined him, but if the skill still shows, Quaintance can have a big role very fast on a team that desperately needs a big man.

No. 16 — Grizzlies — Ebuka Okorie

The guard is raw and on a bad team. He takes a backseat to Ty Jerome and Cedric Coward in the short-term and is more of a potential late-season, short-term waiver-wire addition if things work out.

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