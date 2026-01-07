NBA Mock Trade: 76ers Acquire Anthony Davis from Mavericks in Jared McCain–Paul George Package

Anthony Davis has been one of the NBA’s premier players since being selected first overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2012 NBA Draft. Over his 14-year career, he has produced impressive numbers, averaging 24 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. Davis spent seven seasons with the Pelicans before being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019, where he was paired with LeBron James and spent six seasons.

In 2024, Davis was involved in one of the biggest trades in NBA history as part of the Luka Dončić swap, which sent him to the Dallas Mavericks. Now in his second year with the team, Davis has played sparingly since being acquired. He appeared in just nine games during the 2024 season but was productive in that limited sample, averaging 20 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.

He has continued to find similar success in another small sample during the 2025 season. Through 19 games, Davis is averaging 20.3 points per game, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

With the Mavericks continuing their rebuild, Davis could be on the move once again. Given his elite scoring and rebounding ability, along with his championship experience, many NBA teams should express interest ahead of the February 6 NBA trade deadline. Let’s dive into a potential mock trade scenario in which Davis is sent to the Philadelphia 76ers to pair with Joel Embiid.

Anthony Davis NBA Mock Trade

76ers Acquire:

Anthony Davis

Mavericks Acquire:

Jared McCain

Paul George

2027 1st round pick

2028 1st round pick

Fantasy Basketball Impact On Philadelphia 76ers

If Anthony Davis is traded to the 76ers, the team would immediately become championship contenders; however, Davis could see a slight dip in his individual statistics. He is currently the Mavericks’ top scoring option, averaging 20.3 points per game, slightly ahead of Cooper Flagg’s 18.9 points per game. In Philadelphia, though, Davis would likely become the third scoring option behind Joel Embiid, who averages 22.8 points per game, and the team’s leading scorer, Tyrese Maxey, at 31.1 points per game.

Where Davis would provide the most value is on the glass. His 10.8 rebounds per game would be the highest on the roster, surpassing the 76ers’ current leading rebounder, Andre Drummond, who averages 9.2 rebounds per game.

Fantasy Basketball Impact On Dallas Mavericks

Davis isn’t the only valuable piece in this trade who would make an immediate impact on his new team. The Mavericks would also acquire 2024 first-round pick Jared McCain, who was selected 16th overall. McCain would join a young Dallas core and benefit from a fresh opportunity to develop, providing a much-needed reset after a solid rookie season and a disappointing sophomore campaign.

As a rookie in 2024, McCain appeared in 23 games, averaging 15.3 points per game and finishing seventh in Rookie of the Year voting. However, his 2025 season has been underwhelming, as he has regressed to just 6.9 points per game over a similar 25-game sample.

Veteran Paul George would also be a key addition for Dallas. The 16-year veteran is averaging 15.4 points per game at age 35 and could help offset the scoring lost in the Davis trade. Beyond his on-court production, George would provide valuable leadership and mentorship for a rebuilding Mavericks roster, helping guide young players and future draft picks if he remains with the team long term.

