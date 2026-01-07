NBA Mock Trade: Trae Young Is Rumored to the Wizards, CJ McCollum Plays a Key Part

No rumors have hit the NBA harder this week than the Trae Young trade rumors. It appears that a deal is imminent and, as per reports, Young is increasingly likely to become a Washington Wizard. Per Kalshi, Young has a 58% chance of becoming a Wizard than anything else. This leads us to create a snapshot of what this trade may look like. Please know that this trade is a mock, and nothing is confirmed or legitimate. This is all for-fun and for insights.

Breaking: Trae Young and his agents are working on a trade with the Hawks, per @ShamsCharania



His time in Atlanta is over. pic.twitter.com/DUZBopAG42 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 5, 2026

Fantasy Basketball Impact

Atlanta Hawks

Luckily for this situation, we have seen a great deal of the Hawks without Young this year. He has only played 10 Games for the team. That shows that the current Fantasy output across this roster is known.

Jalen Johnson is currently the PF1 in Fantasy Basketball. Dyson Daniels, the #2 Guard on this team, is the PG8 in Fantasy Basketball. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is the SG12 and everyone else is under-startable.

Washington Wizards

BREAKING: Washington veterans CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton are now listed OUT for tonight’s game against the Sixers, per the 1:00pm NBA injury report#ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/zdIYo5tvPR — SleeperWizards (@SleeperWizards) January 7, 2026

We imagine that CJ McCollum will be gone, whether he is in this trade, or not. McCollum is the PG13 and Bub Carrington is the PG25 in Fantasy Basketball. Young would surely step into a large role and contest on McCollum's current status. In fact, Young very well would have Top-10 Point Guard Upside.

I cannot sit here and say that Young would make this team all that much better. The Hawks have lacked to be elite with Young. I would not see the stock of Alex Sarr, Cam Whitmore, and many other shift up, or down with this trade.

Mock Trade Details

Hawks Receive: CJ McCollum (Exp. Contract), Malaki Branham (Exp. Contract), Marvin Bagley III (Exp. Contract), 2026 1st Round Pick (Unprotected).

Wizards Receive: Trae Young

Why the Hawks Say Yes?

It is out there, clear as day, that the Hawks are finished with Young on their team. A trade is imminent, and best returns will be what they go with. To get a 1st round pick would be great, and they get it here. As for the other key items, they gain expiring contracts to stay competitive, but not locked down to any money. They trade locked cap space for flexible cap space. Job well done.

Why the Wizards Say Yes?

The Wizards need to re-brand this team and find some new success. They have many expiring contracts on hand, and that is not a key to the future. In this deal, they can shed multiple expiring contracts, including that of 34-Year Old McCollum.

By getting Young, the Wizards add a new flare to this team. Young is a superstar and he will sell tickets. Not for nothing, but Young has great basketball in his arsenal. A new team may unlock a new Young that has lacked to be seen over the past couple years. This is the Wizards best shot at landing a superstar, and if the build well around him, it is not a bad gamble to make given their small-market identity.

