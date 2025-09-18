NBA Mock Trade: Atlanta Hawks Move Trae Young To Utah Jazz For Stockpile Of Picks
Trade rumors have overshadowed what’s been a solid offseason for the Atlanta Hawks. Trae Young’s status appears to be up in the air, as Atlanta mulls between offering the star point guard an extension, or potentially moving on from him.
The Hawks are yet to offer Young his four-year, $220 million-plus deal, leaving the door open for a potential blockbuster trade built around the four-time All-Star. So far this offseason, Young has been linked to the likes of the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets. Looking out West, the Utah Jazz should look to speed up their rebuild with a colossal deal for Young.
Here’s a mock trade that sees Young dealt to the Jazz:
Atlanta Hawks-Utah Jazz Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact
Atlanta Hawks receive Jusuf Nurkic, Kyle Anderson, Kenyon Martin Jr., 2027 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick (via LAC), 2031 first-round pick (via PHX)
Utah Jazz receive Trae Young
In this trade, the Hawks elect to tear it down and retool, moving on from Young for a combination of expiring deals and notable draft capital. Jusuf Nurkic and Kenyon Martin Jr. are set to hit free agency following the 2026-27 season, with Kyle Anderson hitting the market the following offseason.
It’d be a tough call to move young for a haul centered around future draft picks, but Atlanta’s front office could decide to make such a call after four seasons of continued regression following their Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2020-21.
The Los Angeles Clippers (2030) and Phoenix Suns (2031) picks will almost certainly wind up being lottery picks, and will have immediate value should the Hawks attempt to pull off a subsequent trade after losing Young.
The Jazz piece together a stout pick-and-roll tandem alongside their potential franchise-altering rookie, Ace Bailey. This core could help the team compete for a playoff spot in the immediate future, while offering long-term stability with the trio of Young (26 years old), Markkanen (28) and Bailey (19).
In Utah, Trae Young’s fantasy basketball stock could take a jump alongside a quality pick-and-roll partner in Lauri Markkanen. His scoring and assist production makes him one of the top Western Conference point guards in fantasy.
With the loss of Nurkic in the frontcourt, Markkanen’s rebounding production likely takes a small leap, which could help his overall fantasy stock entering the season. Bailey’s scoring production likely takes a hit in his rookie campaign with the addition of Young, putting a minor hit in his fantasy stock.
Why The Hawks Make The Trade
The Atlanta Hawks are entering the 2025-26 season in a favorable spot on the books. Atlanta is under the 1st Apron by $15 million and has open cap space, but are lacking assets to pull off a significant trade.
Moving Young helps the Hawks’ front office add three valuable draft picks in the next five years, which the organization could mortgage to retool around notable players like Kristaps Porzingis, Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher.
As constructed, the Hawks are slated to continue knocking on the door of the playoffs without making real noise in a crowded Eastern Conference. Atlanta’s new assets can help the front office renovate the roster and build for the future.
Why The Jazz Make The Trade
Utah is waiting in limbo with an All-Star and a potential Rookie of the Year candidate on roster, with a stockpile of assets to pull off a deal for a player of Young’s caliber. Young pairs up nicely alongside Markkanen and can help create shots for a prominent rookie scorer in Bailey.
The new-look Jazz won’t be competing for the 2025-26 NBA Championship, but the core gives Utah’s front office a consistent floor to build around going forward.
The Jazz also have plenty of open space on the books to give Young his expected extension and secure its core for the foreseeable future.