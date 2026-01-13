Fantasy Sports

NBA Mock Trade: Boston Celtics Strike Deal For Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.

In this NBA mock trade, the Boston Celtics pull off an aggressive deal for Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr.
Ethen Hutton|
Jan 9, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (right) reacts with Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum.
Jan 9, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (right) reacts with Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Trade rumors have swirled around the Memphis Grizzlies this season, primarily including All-Star point guard Ja Morant, though another potential trade candidate has emerged for the club. Jaren Jackson Jr. has emerged as a popular trade target ahead of the NBA’s Feb. 5 trade deadline amid Morant’s trade rumors

Questions have been raised regarding Jackson’s commitment to the team, with rumors of a potential rebuild emerging. Should the team move on from Morant, Jackson could look to follow suit and potentially request a trade from the Grizzlies. Should he hit the trade market, Jackson would command a significant return. 

Plenty of teams present solid fits for Jackson’s versatile skillset and defensive prowess, but one team could greatly benefit from trading for the two-time All-Star: the Boston Celtics. Here’s a mock trade that sees Jackson dealt to the 2023-24 NBA champs: 

Memphis Grizzlies-Boston Celtics Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., Fantasy Basketbal
Dec 28, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) boxes out Washington Wizards guard Malaki Branham (8) during the second half at Capital One Arena. | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Memphis Grizzlies receive Anfernee Simons, Sam Hauser, 2028 first-round pick (SAS), 2030 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick

Boston Celtics receive Jaren Jackson Jr. 

In the proposed deal, the Grizzlies receive a competitive return for their former DPOY, headlined by the guard addition of Anfernee Simons. Simons and Morant form a solid backcourt pairing, though the team remains likely to move on from the All-Star point guard. Simons is playing on an expiring deal, giving Memphis the flexibility to retain the eighth-year guard, depending on production and interest in the market. 

From a fantasy basketball perspective, Jackson’s stock would take a notable leap with greater responsibility in Boston. The star big man fills several needs for Boston, giving the rotation immediate production alongside Jaylen Brown, presenting a consistent No. 3 option upon Jayston Tatum’s return later this season. He steps in as a premier threat offensively, with versatility as a rebounder and defender. 

Why The Grizzlies Make The Trade

Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr., fantasy basketbal
Jan 9, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo (left), guard Cam Spencer (24) and forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Memphis could be backed into a corner should they elect to trade Morant. Without a consistent co-star, many believe Jackson’s camp will work to orchestrate an exit from a Grizzlies squad that’s set to enter a dilatory rebuild. The team as a whole has shown gradual regression over the last several seasons and appears ready to kickstart a new era. The front office can jumpstart such a period of retooling with two colossal deals that could help set the team up with a plethora of future assets. 

Why The Celtics Make The Trade

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, Fantasy Basketbal
Jan 10, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during warmups before a game against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half at the TD Garden. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

After an offseason headlined by key losses, the Celtics are back under the 2nd apron and could pull off a blockbuster deal for a third star behind Brown and Tatum. Jackson helps the team fill several needs: interior defense, offensive consistency behind Brown, and help on the glass. With a big-three of Brown, Tatum and Jackson, the Celtics are set up for title contention with the addition of a third star that remains under contract for the next three seasons with a player option for the 2029-30 season. 

Published | Modified
