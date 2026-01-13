NBA Mock Trade: Boston Celtics Strike Deal For Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.

Trade rumors have swirled around the Memphis Grizzlies this season, primarily including All-Star point guard Ja Morant, though another potential trade candidate has emerged for the club. Jaren Jackson Jr. has emerged as a popular trade target ahead of the NBA’s Feb. 5 trade deadline amid Morant’s trade rumors.

Questions have been raised regarding Jackson’s commitment to the team, with rumors of a potential rebuild emerging. Should the team move on from Morant, Jackson could look to follow suit and potentially request a trade from the Grizzlies. Should he hit the trade market, Jackson would command a significant return.

Plenty of teams present solid fits for Jackson’s versatile skillset and defensive prowess, but one team could greatly benefit from trading for the two-time All-Star: the Boston Celtics. Here’s a mock trade that sees Jackson dealt to the 2023-24 NBA champs:

Memphis Grizzlies-Boston Celtics Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Memphis Grizzlies receive Anfernee Simons, Sam Hauser, 2028 first-round pick (SAS), 2030 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick

Boston Celtics receive Jaren Jackson Jr.

In the proposed deal, the Grizzlies receive a competitive return for their former DPOY, headlined by the guard addition of Anfernee Simons. Simons and Morant form a solid backcourt pairing, though the team remains likely to move on from the All-Star point guard. Simons is playing on an expiring deal, giving Memphis the flexibility to retain the eighth-year guard, depending on production and interest in the market.

From a fantasy basketball perspective, Jackson’s stock would take a notable leap with greater responsibility in Boston. The star big man fills several needs for Boston, giving the rotation immediate production alongside Jaylen Brown, presenting a consistent No. 3 option upon Jayston Tatum’s return later this season. He steps in as a premier threat offensively, with versatility as a rebounder and defender.

Why The Grizzlies Make The Trade

Memphis could be backed into a corner should they elect to trade Morant. Without a consistent co-star, many believe Jackson’s camp will work to orchestrate an exit from a Grizzlies squad that’s set to enter a dilatory rebuild. The team as a whole has shown gradual regression over the last several seasons and appears ready to kickstart a new era. The front office can jumpstart such a period of retooling with two colossal deals that could help set the team up with a plethora of future assets.

Why The Celtics Make The Trade

After an offseason headlined by key losses, the Celtics are back under the 2nd apron and could pull off a blockbuster deal for a third star behind Brown and Tatum. Jackson helps the team fill several needs: interior defense, offensive consistency behind Brown, and help on the glass. With a big-three of Brown, Tatum and Jackson, the Celtics are set up for title contention with the addition of a third star that remains under contract for the next three seasons with a player option for the 2029-30 season.

