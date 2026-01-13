NBA Mock Trade: Bucks Acquire Ja Morant In A Package Involving Two Former Champions

Ja Morant has been a polarizing player since entering the league as the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Now in his seventh season, Morant has faced several challenges throughout his career, including suspensions and injury concerns. When he is on the court, however, his talent is undeniable. He holds career averages of 22.4 points per game, 7.4 assists, and 4.6 rebounds.

This season, Morant has appeared in 18 games, averaging 19 points, 7.6 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game. While his numbers are slightly down in certain areas, the small sample size plays a role. The two-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year has recently seen his name surface in trade rumors. In this mock trade, we explore what it could take for the Milwaukee Bucks to acquire him.

Milwaukee Bucks - Memphis Grizzlies Mock Trade Details

Milwaukee Bucks Acquire:

Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies Acquire:

Kyle Kuzma

Bobby Portis

Ryan Rollins

Fantasy Basketball Impact On Milwaukee Bucks

Morant would step in as Milwaukee’s second scoring option alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, fitting seamlessly into the lineup and taking over Ryan Rollins’ minutes in the backcourt. However, the Bucks would lose some depth at the forward position, which could lead to increased minutes for lower-rotation players such as Taurean Prince and Jericho Sims, barring another roster move.

Currently, Milwaukee sits at 17–22 and holds the 11th spot in the Eastern Conference. The team could use a spark, and Ja Morant is known for bringing energy and highlight-reel plays. Adding him could give the Bucks another chance to extend their playoff window and further incentivize Giannis to remain with the team long term.

Fantasy Basketball Impact On Memphis Grizzlies

In this deal, the Grizzlies would retool their roster by adding a replacement point guard in Ryan Rollins, who is averaging a respectable 16.6 points per game, along with veteran forwards Kyle Kuzma (12.8 points per game) and Bobby Portis (12.9 points per game). These additions could fill important roles and help further establish a strong culture in Memphis.

At around the halfway point of the season, the Grizzlies sit at 17–22 and currently hold the 10th spot in the Western Conference. Shaking up the roster could position them for a late-season run and give them a legitimate chance to compete for a playoff spot, especially with the added depth and talent this trade would provide.

How the Grizzlies would deploy their frontcourt remains to be seen, as Jaren Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama, and Cedric Coward are already on the roster. This positional overlap could leave room for additional moves in Memphis before the trade deadline.

