NBA Mock Trade: Nets Acquire Jalen Green from Suns

As the NBA trade landscape continues to shift, Jalen Green has emerged as one of the most intriguing young names to watch in potential mock trade scenarios. Still early in his career, Green embodies the modern scoring guard archetype: explosive, fearless, and capable of changing the momentum of a game in a matter of minutes. While his development remains ongoing, his upside and skill set make him an appealing target for teams seeking instant offense, elite athleticism, and long-term scoring potential.

A team acquiring Green wouldn’t simply be betting on raw talent; it would be investing in a dynamic shot creator who can pressure defenses at all three levels, thrive in transition, and take on scoring responsibility when plays break down. In the right system, one built on structure and supported by complementary playmakers, Green has the potential to evolve from a volume scorer into a true cornerstone offensive weapon. With that in mind, let’s explore what a team like the Brooklyn Nets might have to give up to acquire him.

Brooklyn Nets - Phoenix Suns NBA Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Nets Acquire:

Jalen Green

Suns Acquire:

Michael Porter Jr.

2027 1st round pick

2026 2nd round pick

If traded, Jalen Green would instantly become the Nets’ top scorer. He’s played just four games this season, but his career scoring average is 20 PPG across parts of five NBA seasons, so his fantasy value is likely to rise. Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. has been putting up career highs with increased opportunities in Brooklyn, but his value could drop if he joins the Suns, who already have several strong scoring options.

Why The Nets Make The Trade

Jan 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) dribbles past Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Acquiring Jalen Green would give the Brooklyn Nets a true cornerstone to build around for the future. His elite scoring, athleticism, and shot-creating ability provide the foundation for a high-powered offense, while his youth and upside give the team flexibility to shape a long-term roster. Green thrives in isolation, excels in transition, and can space the floor, making him a go-to option in critical moments.

As a former #2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, Green represents a high-upside gamble for a Nets team sitting 12-32 and lacking depth. By taking a chance on him, Brooklyn could develop a potential superstar capable of anchoring their roster for years to come, laying the groundwork for sustained success while injecting energy and talent into a struggling team.

Why The Suns Make The Trade

Jan 4, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) grabs a rebound in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Barclays Center. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Suns might consider trading Jalen Green in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. and draft picks due to a combination of immediate and long-term considerations. Green has been injury-prone throughout the season, which raises concerns about his reliability for a team focused on contending now. By acquiring Porter Jr., the Suns would add a more stable, proven offensive weapon who can contribute immediately in a win-now window.

At the same time, including a future first- and second-round pick gives Phoenix added flexibility to invest in young talent or draft assets, making the deal attractive both for present competitiveness and future planning. This trade aligns with the Suns’ strategy of balancing short-term contention with long-term roster flexibility, allowing them to remain title-competitive while also preparing for sustained success.

