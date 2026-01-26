NBA Mock Trade: Warriors Acquire Miles Bridges for Former Top Draft Pick

Miles Bridges is a versatile 6’7” wing who brings scoring, rebounding, playmaking, and defensive flexibility, making him one of the Charlotte Hornets’ most productive players. Averaging around 18–19 points and over six rebounds per game, Bridges is firmly in his prime and fits the mold of a player who could immediately help a contending team.

Despite his on-court value, he has emerged in trade-deadline discussions as Charlotte weighs its long-term direction, potentially prioritizing draft capital and a youth-focused rebuild around players like Brandon Miller.

Inconsistent efficiency, mixed on-court impact metrics, and strong league-wide interest in his skill set all contribute to why the Hornets might consider moving him now, even as Bridges has expressed a desire to remain with the franchise. Now, let’s explore what it could take for the Golden State Warriors to acquire him in a mock trade scenario.

Golden State Warriors - Charlotte Hornets NBA Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Warriors Acquire:

Miles Bridges

Hornets Acquire:

Jonathan Kuminga

Gui Santos

From a fantasy basketball perspective, Kuminga will likely see increased minutes. Bridges is expected to maintain a similar role and production, taking over some of the minutes Kuminga leaves behind while also filling in for the playing time lost when Butler went down. Meanwhile, Gui Santos is likely to remain an end-of-bench option with little to no fantasy value.

Why The Warriors Make The Trade

Jan 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Warriors might consider trading Jonathan Kuminga for Miles Bridges to acquire a more established and consistent two-way forward. Bridges brings proven scoring, rebounding, and defensive ability, providing immediate impact and floor spacing that fits well with Golden State’s system.

While Kuminga has high upside, he remains somewhat inconsistent and is still developing his offensive game. Acquiring Bridges would give the Warriors a more reliable contributor in both fantasy and real-world production, helping balance the rotation and support key players like Curry, Podziemski, and Moody. The trade could also free up minutes for other developing players while capitalizing on Kuminga’s recent trade request and upgrading the team’s wing rotation.

Why The Hornets Make The Trade

Jan 20, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) looks to pass against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at Chase Center. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Hornets might consider trading Miles Bridges to acquire a younger, high-upside wing with significant long-term potential. While Bridges is a proven contributor, Kuminga offers versatility, athleticism, and the ability to grow into a primary two-way option for the team.

By bringing in Kuminga, Charlotte could accelerate a youth-focused rebuild, gain flexibility in their rotation, and potentially secure a player who could develop into a core piece alongside LaMelo Ball and other young talent. Additionally, trading Bridges could help manage salary and create more opportunities for emerging players to earn minutes while maintaining competitiveness.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News