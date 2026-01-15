NBA Mock Trade: Nets Acquire RJ Barrett from Raptors for Young Center

The possibility of an RJ Barrett trade is beginning to surface as one of the more compelling what-ifs around the league, fueled by his blend of youth, scoring ability, and an evolving role within his current team. A former top draft pick with playoff experience, Barrett has shown flashes of being a reliable two-way wing, yet questions remain about long-term fit, efficiency, and overall roster direction.

As teams look for versatile perimeter scorers who can shoulder offensive responsibility, any move involving Barrett would signal a meaningful shift, one that balances upside with urgency and explores whether a new environment could help him take the next step in his development.

In this mock trade, we examine what it might take for the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets to acquire Barrett and how such a move could align with their long-term vision.

Brooklyn Nets - Toronto Raptors NBA Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Nets Acquire:

RJ Barrett

Raptors Acquire:

Nic Claxton

Haywood Highsmith

In this trade, RJ Barrett’s fantasy value would see the biggest boost. Moving from the Raptors, a team with plenty of scoring options and shared ball distribution, to the Nets, a team likely to be shedding talent at the trade deadline, Barrett would step into a primary scoring role and have ample opportunity to rack up stats.

Nic Claxton might experience a slight drop in scoring from his current 13.1 points per game, but his rebounding numbers could increase with the contending Raptors. Haywood Highsmith’s fantasy value would likely remain largely unchanged.

Why The Nets Make The Trade

Nov 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Trendon Watford (12) shoots against Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Nets are making this trade to acquire talent to support their rebuild. Currently sitting at 11-26, they are far from contending and need players they can build around to help shape the team’s culture. Barrett, a solid two-way player, provides a strong foundation for that effort. This season, he is averaging 19.6 points, 3.7 assists, and 5 rebounds per game.

The Nets will likely make additional moves alongside this trade to further their rebuild. By moving some current roster players and building around Barrett, they can set themselves up for a brighter future.

Why The Raptors Make The Trade

Jan 11, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) drives to the basket as Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Raptors are much closer to title contention than the Brooklyn Nets. Currently 24-17 and holding the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference, they have plenty of scoring options, including Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes, and Immanuel Quickley, all averaging over 16 points per game. This depth makes Barrett expendable, while the team has a pressing need for a reliable big man due to Jakob Poeltl’s lingering injury concerns.

Acquiring Nic Claxton would address that need, providing 13.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, while Haywood Highsmith would add depth off the bench. Together, these additions strengthen the Raptors’ roster and improve their chances of contending for a title.

