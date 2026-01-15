NBA Mock Trade: Kings Acquire Jonathan Isaac In A Package Involving 2 Former All-Stars

The possibility of a Jonathan Isaac trade has quickly become one of the NBA’s more intriguing storylines, blending elite defensive upside with lingering questions about long-term fit and availability. Once viewed as a cornerstone of the Orlando Magic’s future, Isaac’s unique skill set, length, versatility, and game-changing defense continue to hold significant value across the league.

As teams search for defensive anchors capable of guarding multiple positions, any move involving Isaac would signal more than a simple roster tweak. It would reflect shifting priorities, calculated risk, and the belief that a change of scenery could unlock what remains a rare and impactful talent.

In this NBA mock trade, we explore what a potential Isaac swap to the Sacramento Kings might look like and how both teams could benefit from a deal centered around defensive impact, roster balance, and long-term upside.

Orlando Magic - Sacramento Kings NBA Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Magic Acquire:

Zach LaVine

Russell Westbrook

Kings Acquire:

Jonathan Isaac

Jalen Suggs

The fantasy impact of this trade is most positive for Jalen Suggs. With the Kings lacking talent and losing two of their top scorers, Suggs would immediately step into a larger role. He would have more opportunities to put up stats and make a significant impact. Meanwhile, Isaac’s value likely wouldn’t change much, as most of his production comes on the defensive end.

For LaVine and Westbrook, they would still be able to put up solid numbers, but their roles would shift to a more team-oriented style, moving from a bottom-tier team to a contender loaded with talent. This could slightly reduce their fantasy value, but they would remain key contributors.

Why The Magic Make This Trade

Nov 28, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) dunks the ball during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic make this trade in an effort to bolster their NBA title chances. Currently sitting at 22–18 in the Eastern Conference and holding the 6th seed, the team is looking to add proven talent to strengthen its roster for a playoff push.

In this deal, they acquire two players with elite scoring ability. Zach LaVine is averaging 19.9 points per game and can seamlessly fit into multiple positions alongside Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner, and Paolo Banchero, giving the Magic another dynamic offensive weapon.

Russell Westbrook, despite being in his 37th season, continues to show his undeniable talent. He is putting up solid numbers with 14.7 points, 6.9 assists, and 6.5 rebounds per game, providing a strong point guard option to replace Suggs and offering veteran leadership to guide the young Magic squad.

Why the Kings Make This Trade

Dec 7, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) knocks the ball away from New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Sacramento Kings make this trade with the goal of acquiring young talent that remains under team control as they shift toward rebuilding for the future. Sitting at 10–30 on the season and 14th in the Western Conference, Sacramento is unlikely to make a playoff push, making a long-term reset a logical direction.

Jonathan Isaac is under contract for the next four seasons through 2029–30, while Jalen Suggs is signed through the 2030–31 season, giving the Kings cost-controlled building blocks moving forward. While Isaac does not offer much offensively, averaging just 7.1 points per game across his seven seasons with the Magic, his elite defensive impact would provide long-term stability on that end of the floor and help establish a defensive identity for the franchise.

Suggs, meanwhile, brings value on both sides of the ball. He is averaging 15 points per game this season and has already proven himself defensively, finishing 10th in Defensive Player of the Year voting during the 2023–24 season and earning a spot on the All-NBA Second Team Defense. Together, Isaac and Suggs give Sacramento a defensive foundation and young core to build around as the franchise looks ahead.

