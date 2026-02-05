NBA Mock Trade: Brooklyn Nets Send Nic Claxton To Pacers Prior To Trade Deadline

The Brooklyn Nets are shopping several players ahead of Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline, having already completed a notable trade. Brooklyn previously brought in Ochai Agbaji and a 2032 second-round pick from the Toronto Raptors in a three-team deal that sent future Hall of Famer Chris Paul up north.

Monitoring the team’s remaining trade candidates, veteran big man Nic Claxton continues to draw interest from teams around the league, and could find himself on the move ahead of today’s cut-off. Though his defensive production has taken a minor hit, the star big man is taking on greater playmaking responsibility, amid one of the best offensive campaigns of his career thus far.

Claxton has appeared in 47 games this season, making 46 starts, posting 12.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He’s shooting an efficient 57.8% from the field, adding 1.4 blocks a night on the defensive end.

Looking at teams who could pull the trigger on a deal for Claxton, the Indiana Pacers emerge as a legitimate suitor for the former No. 31 overall pick. Here’s a mock trade that sends Claxton to Indiana:

Brooklyn Nets-Indiana Pacers Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Jan 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brooklyn receives Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, Jay Huff, 2028 first-round pick (swap rights)

Indiana receives Nicolas Claxton, Tyrese Martin

In the proposed deal, Claxton is dealt to the Pacers alongside Tyrese Martin in exchange for Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson and Jay Huff, along with a 2028 first-round pick swap that the Nets could cash in on. The Indiana Pacers have been searching far and wide for a long-term starter and center since losing Myles Turner in free agency, a billing Claxton fits perfectly.

At just 26 years old, Claxton has two years remaining on his deal after this season, offering the team an anchor in the post, thus filling a massive positional need. He’s a stubborn rim protector and presents efficient scoring and rebounding production.

From a fantasy basketball perspective, his stock could take a noticeable leap with greater consistency surrounding him. His encouraging assist numbers project to remain largely similar, though he could improve his scoring and rebounding output alongside the likes of Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard in Indiana.

Why The Nets Make The Trade

Jan 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brooklyn is in the midst of a full-fledged rebuild, looking to garner as many future assets as possible. Moving Claxton helps the team move out from under the near-$70 million he’s owed over the final three years of his deal. The additional cap flexibility could help the team build a playoff contender over the next several seasons, potentially building around the likes of Michael Porter Jr. and No. 8 overall pick Egor Demin.

Why The Pacers Make The Trade

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Pacers have sought out frontcourt help since losing Turner to the Bucks during the offseason. The team has felt his absence tremendously, ranking 21st in the entire league in rebounding, which has played a direct role in the team’s struggles to this point of the season. Indiana isn’t looking to compete this season, sitting with the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference, but will be ready to compete for yet another Finals run upon Tyrese Haliburton’s return next season.

Read More Fantasy On SI News