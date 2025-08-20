NBA Mock Trade: Nets Deal Nic Claxton To Lakers For Austin Reaves
The Brooklyn Nets seem to be actively shopping Nic Claxton out of town. The teams looking for him include the Los Angeles Lakers. As the Lakers have been very active in trade discussions, it appears that this can be a trade that is rather easy to make. The Nets need veteran scorers and the Lakers want further depth and building pieces for the future.
Trade Details
Lakers Receive: Nic Claxton, 2027 1st Rd Pick, 2029 1st Rd Swap
Nets Receive: Gabe Vincent, Austin Reaves
Why the Lakers Say Yes
This team is working around LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Anything they will add will be with a purpose to support a championship run. The team also has a lot of salary that they would like to shed. The Lakers have seven players make over $10 Million this season.
In this situation, the Lakers get to shed two bench/deeper pieces as they command less need with LeBron, Luka. Gabe Vincent and Austin Reaves have been common names being discussed in trades, so it surprises none in this scenario.
As for adding Claxton, they get a key young frontcourt player at a potential discount, since the Nets want to deal him away. Nic Claxton can be a massive defensive weapon off the bench, as well as a great developmental piece undernearth Rui Hachimura, DeAndre Ayton. On top of all of this, the Lakers get future draft picks that they will need once LeBron retires.
Why the Nets Say Yes
The Nets are in a full rebuild. What this means is that the Nets will not be contending right away in 2024. Claxton is signed to a bulky four year contract and so he really does not fit the teams vision. They would much rather get rid of this contract for other role players and key scorers. This comes especially if Cam Thomas leaves town.
By trading for Gabe Vincent and Austin Reaves, they get two very trustworthy veterans that can help players like Egor Demin and Nolan Traore develop. The Nets drafted five rookies this year and have many more picks to come in the next few years. They do not want to rely fully on rookies to carry the load. Veteran leadership is necessary and they get it here.
Trade Breakdown:
The Nets add veteran leadership and role playing without losing a draft pick haul in the process.
The Lakers add a young bench piece to help a title run. They also get future assets in the process.
Fantasy Impact:
This will very much lower the fantasy value of Nic Claxton. He goes from a player nearing 30 minutes per game to a 15-20 minute role player. If the Lakers make him their full time rim protector in future years, this value may re-up, but he would be a devalued option going forward.
As for Reaves and Vincent, they likely have playing time increase with more shooting freedom. They do not have to serve LeBron and Luka. As Nets core players, they will have skyrocketed fantasy value, particularly Reaves who becomes the best player in Brooklyn if this deal comes to fruition.