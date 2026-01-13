NBA Mock Trade: Pistons Acquire Michael Porter Jr. in Package Deal Involving Two Star Veterans

Michael Porter Jr. has emerged as a top scoring option for the Brooklyn Nets, enjoying the best season of his career. He is currently averaging a career-high 25.9 points, 3.4 assists, and 7.4 rebounds per game. Prior to this season, Porter spent seven years with the Denver Nuggets, playing six seasons after missing his rookie year due to injury. During his time in Denver, he averaged 16.2 points, 1.6 assists, and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Nuggets selected him 14th overall in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

With teams seeking to bolster their rosters at the trade deadline, Porter’s services will be highly valued. In this mock trade, we explore a potential package to send him to the Eastern Conference’s first-seed team, the Detroit Pistons.

Brooklyn Nets- Detroit Pistons Mock Trade Details

Brooklyn Nets Acquire

Tobias Harris

Caris LeVert

2026 1st round pick

2027 2nd round pick

Detroit Pistons Acquire

Michael Porter Jr.

Fantasy Basketball Impact On Brookyln Nets

Apr 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Nets would receive Tobias Harris, who is on an expiring contract, Caris LeVert with one year remaining on his deal, and two draft picks, providing both future flexibility and an opportunity to shed salary. Porter Jr. still has two years left on his contract, while Harris and LeVert could offer veteran leadership to the team’s young core, including Noah Clowney, Igor Denisov, and Danny Wolf.

Harris would likely take over much of Porter Jr.’s minutes and could see a boost in his stats, potentially becoming the team’s leading scorer and increasing his fantasy value. This would pair well with Cam Thomas, who has been inconsistent due to injuries but remains a top scorer when healthy. LeVert, meanwhile, would play around 20 minutes per game, splitting time with Thomas and Terrance Mann, likely coming off the bench but still providing solid upside.

Fantasy Basketball Impact On Detroit Pistons

Dec 23, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Pistons would acquire an impact scorer and a reliable second option behind Cade Cunningham, the team’s primary scoring threat. While Porter Jr. might see a slight drop in his scoring numbers as he shifts from the team’s first to second option, he would still play a significant role on the top-seeded Pistons, with a greater emphasis on winning over individual stats, meaning his fantasy value could take a hit.

With Tobias Harris departing, Porter would assume all of his minutes, while the void left by Caris LeVert could be filled by a combination of Jaden Ivey, Dennis Jenkins, and Chaz Lanier, giving each of them additional playing time and a chance to boost their stock.

