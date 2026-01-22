NBA Mock Trade: Bucks Move On From Kyle Kuzma In Trade With Suns

Rumors have swirled around the Milwaukee Bucks throughout the 2025-26 NBA season. As the team’s struggles persist, winning just 18 of their 43 games to this point of the season, trade rumors continue to heat up.

Milwaukee has made aggressive moves in an effort to keep two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Bucks. The team is expected to move pieces ahead of the trade deadline to re-work the roster around Antetokounmpo. Veteran forward Kyle Kuzma has remained a popular trade candidate amongst the team with Feb. 5 rapidly approaching.

Monitoring teams around the league, the Phoenix Suns emerge as a potential fit, given the team’s cap space and coveted wing assets. Here’s a deal to send Kuzma to Phoenix for a competitive haul:

Milwaukee Bucks-Phoenix Suns Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Jan 13, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) warms up before game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Fiserv Forum. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Milwaukee Bucks receive Dillon Brooks

Phoenix Suns receive Kyle Kuzma, 2030 first-round pick (POR - Top-8 Protection)

In the proposed deal, the Bucks move on from Kuzma, who has struggled to provide consistent perimeter shooting and defensive ability throughout his time in Milwaukee. The Suns could be hesitant to move off of Dillon Brooks, who is in the midst of a career year, but a future first-round pick helps sweeten the deal.

From a fantasy basketball standpoint, Kuzma’s stock could improve with an expanded role for a Suns team on the outside looking in on playoff contention. The forward will offer managers improved scoring and rebounding production, though his defensive upside remains minimal.

On the other end of the deal, Brooks’ fantasy stock would take a slight hit in a reduced offensive role, though his skillset could significantly help the Bucks as they look to work their way back into playoff contention in a wide-open Eastern Conference. Still, Brooks will continue to offer highly encouraging defensive and rebounding production.

Why The Bucks Make The Trade

Jan 20, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Kuzma experiment hasn’t panned out for the Bucks. This deal could help the team take their lumps and move on for a superior contributor in an effort to retain Antetokounmpo for the long-term. Brooks helps the team improve on their perimeter concerns on both ends of the floor, offering efficient 3-point volume and elite defensive presence. Moving on from Kuzma also takes an unfavorable $22.3 million deal off the books.

Why The Suns Make The Trade

Jan 20, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives for a shot against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Despite exceeding expectations to start the season, the Suns are still several years out from returning to title contention. Instead of squeaking into the playoff picture in a crowded Western Conference, Phoenix’s front office can kickstart its rebuild with quality draft capital and a notable trade asset in Kuzma.

