NBA Mock Trade: Bulls Acquire Zion Williamson from Pelicans in Patrick Williams–Zach Collins Package

Zion Williamson has appeared in 23 of the Pelicans’ 39 games this season, averaging 22.4 points per game while shooting an efficient 56.2 percent from the field. He has also contributed 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Based on scoring alone, his points-per-game average would rank 23rd in the NBA; however, because he has played in fewer than 70 percent of his team’s games, he does not qualify for the league’s official statistical leaderboards.

Still, Williamson remains one of the most talented young players in the league. Just 25 years old, he was selected first overall by the Pelicans in the 2019 NBA Draft at only 19 years old. While injuries have limited his availability throughout his six NBA seasons, his upside remains undeniable. A fresh start could benefit both Williamson and a potential trade partner, and several teams should show interest in acquiring the explosive forward. In this mock trade, we explore what it might take for the Chicago Bulls to land him.

Zion Williamson NBA Mock Trade

Chicago Bulls Acquire:

Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans Acquire:

Patrick Williams

Zach Collins

2026 1st round pick

2027 1st round pick

2028 first round pick

2028 second round pick

Fantasy Basketball Implications On Chicago Bulls

Zion Williamson would instantly become the Bulls’ primary offensive weapon, taking over as the team’s top scoring option. While Josh Giddey currently leads Chicago with 19.2 points per game, Williamson’s rare combination of power, explosiveness, and playmaking ability would immediately lift the team’s ceiling. Sitting at 17–20 and clinging to the 10th spot in the competitive Eastern Conference, the Bulls are in need of a game-changing presence, and Williamson’s arrival could be exactly the spark they need to make a serious push deeper into the playoff picture.

Fantasy Basketball Implications On New Orleans Pelicans

On the other side of the trade, the New Orleans Pelicans would add former 2017 first-round pick Zach Collins, a steady and reliable backup big man who has carved out a solid eight-year NBA career. They would also receive former No. 4 overall pick Patrick Williams, a young forward with tantalizing upside who has yet to fully realize his draft-day potential. Both players would have the chance to step into larger roles on a Pelicans roster that is still in the midst of its rebuild, providing much-needed depth, experience, and flexibility while allowing New Orleans to continue shaping its future around youth and potential.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News