NBA Mock Trade: Cavaliers Bolster Bench With Addition Of Nets' Cam Thomas

The Brooklyn Nets are expected to continue making calls ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday. The team is in no place to compete for a title in the immediate future and will look to continue stockpiling future assets.

Brooklyn already executed a trade, adding Ochai Agbaji and a second-round pick in a three-team trade including the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers. The Nets have several coveted trade candidates that could be dealt on Thursday, including the likes of Nic Claxton and Cam Thomas.

Highlighting Thomas, the sharpshooting wing is garnering immense interest among playoff contenders, including the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers can offer a competitive package to bring in the fifth-year guard, bolstering their bench’s scoring output.

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas is drawing trade interest from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the trade deadline, league sources told @hoopshype. Thomas is out for tomorrow’s game against the Orlando Magic due to “personal reasons.” pic.twitter.com/fDdX9Brylw — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 4, 2026

Thomas has suited up in 24 games this season and missed the team’s game on Tuesday as rumors continue to pile up. He’s averaging 15.6 points and 3.1 assists, shooting 40% from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc. With Cleveland having already expressed interest in Thomas, here’s a mock trade that sees the 24-year-old sent to the Cavaliers:

Brooklyn Nets-Cleveland Cavaliers Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Oct 24, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) looks to drive past Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the second quarter at Barclays Center. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Brooklyn receives Dean Wade, 2028 second-round pick

Cleveland receives Cam Thomas

In the proposed deal, Thomas is dealt to Cleveland in exchange for Dean Wade and a 2028 second-round pick. Both Thomas and Wade are on the final year of their respective contracts and will be up for either extensions or free agency at the end of the season. Thomas would bolster Cleveland’s reserve unit in a big way, offering a spark off the bench alongside the team’s recent acquisitions of Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis.

The Cavaliers are a middle-of-the-pack squad from 3-point range, sitting at 16th in the NBA in perimeter shooting percentage, a void Thomas could fill right away.

From a fantasy basketball perspective, Thomas could take on a slightly reduced role in Cleveland, but could continue to offer valuable production with greater efficiency in a vastly improved situation. He won’t offer premier assist or rebounding output, but his scoring production could revert to previous trends, averaging a career-high 24.0 PPG last season.

Why The Nets Make The Trade

Jan 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brooklyn is working towards improving its draft positioning, which has forced the team to sideline Thomas over recent games. These signs have indicated the star guard could be moved ahead of the deadline, considering he’s unlikely to sign a long-term extension with the team in free agency. The addition of Wade doesn’t move the needle a tremendous amount, but the future second-rounder offers the team a return at the very least.

Why The Cavaliers Make The Trade

Feb 1, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) talks to center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

As previously mentioned, Cleveland is struggling to recapture last season’s success from 3-point range. The team has already lost more games than the entirety of the 2024 campaign, and are striking aggressive moves to right the ship. Adding Thomas gives the team’s reserve unit a reliable shooter as they work towards a deep playoff push in 2025-26.

