NBA Mock Trade: Mavericks Acquire Kristaps Porziņģis in Package Deal for Former NBA Champion

Kristaps Porziņģis, the 7-foot-3 two-way big man, has emerged as a focal point of NBA trade chatter as the Atlanta Hawks navigate a challenging 2025–26 season. Acquired in a high-profile three-team deal last offseason, Porziņģis has showcased his unique blend of shooting, rim protection, and championship experience when healthy. However, ongoing availability concerns have limited his time on the floor.

That uncertainty has fueled speculation that Atlanta could explore moving Porziņģis ahead of the February trade deadline, as the Hawks attempt to recalibrate their roster while balancing short-term competitiveness with long-term flexibility. With that in mind, let’s examine what a potential trade package sending Porziņģis to the Dallas Mavericks could look like.

Dallas Mavericks - Atlanta Hawks NBA Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Mavericks Acquire:

Kristaps Porziņģis,

Zaccharie Risacher

Asa Newell

2026 1st round pick

Hawks Acquire:

Anthony Davis

Zacharie Riascher could see a significant boost in fantasy value with a fresh start on the Dallas Mavericks, where he may earn more consistent minutes than he currently gets with the Atlanta Hawks. Increased playing time could allow him to contribute across multiple categories, while rookie Asa Newell could benefit from more opportunities for development and meaningful minutes, accelerating his growth and potential fantasy relevance. Kristaps Porziņģis also stands to gain if he stays healthy and logs more minutes with the Mavericks, potentially boosting his scoring, rebounding, and shot-blocking numbers.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis is likely to take on a larger role as the primary scorer for the Atlanta Hawks. With increased offensive responsibilities, he could see a rise in points, rebounds, and defensive stats, making him a top fantasy option. Overall, these moves create opportunities for younger players to step up while giving established stars the chance to expand their roles and fantasy impact.

Why The Mavericks Make The Trade

Dec 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) shoots against the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Mavericks make this trade to get younger and acquire assets to build around Cooper Flagg. Zacharie Riascher, the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has flashed his potential but has yet to fully break out. He finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2024, averaging 12.6 points, 1.2 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game. This season, he has taken a slight step back, averaging 11.2 points, 1.4 assists, and 3.3 rebounds.

They also acquire Asa Newell, who has seen limited minutes in his rookie season. Drafted 23rd overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, Newell averages just 10.6 minutes per game, contributing 5.1 points, 0.6 assists, and 2 rebounds per game.

The centerpiece of the deal is Kristaps Porziņģis, returning to Dallas where he spent three seasons from 2019–2022, averaging 20 points per game as a Maverick. This season with the Hawks, he has played only 17 games, averaging 17.1 points, 2.7 assists, and 5.1 rebounds. Porziņģis brings rare size and skill, and if he can stay healthy, he has the potential to be an X-factor for the Mavericks.

Why The Hawks Make The Trade

Jan 8, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks to pass against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Delta Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Anthony Davis remains an impact player in the NBA who can single-handedly keep the Hawks in playoff contention both in the short and long term. The 32-year-old big man is in his 14th NBA season but continues to put up impressive numbers despite limited games. This season, he has played just 20 games, yet is averaging 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while logging 31.3 minutes per game.

With the Hawks having recently traded star Trae Young to the Washington Wizards, the team is in need of star power and leadership to reignite their squad. Currently 20–25 and sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference, the Hawks could use a push to make the playoffs. Davis offers both, bringing championship experience and a game-changing impact on both ends of the floor.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News