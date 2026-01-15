NBA Mock Trade: Warriors Acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo In A Package Involving a Multi-Time NBA Champion

The NBA landscape could be on the verge of a seismic shift as rumors swirl around the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo. With the Milwaukee Bucks under pressure to retool and maximize their championship window, the possibility of a blockbuster trade has quietly entered the conversation. One of the most intriguing and controversial potential destinations is the Golden State Warriors.

Pairing the two-time MVP with Stephen Curry and the Warriors would instantly reshape the balance of power in the league. Here’s a closer look at what a trade scenario might entail.

Golden State Warriors - Milwaukee Bucks NBA Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Warriors Acquire:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Bucks Acquire:

Draymond Green

Jonathan Kuminga

Buddy Hield

2026 1st round pick

2027 1st round pick

2028 1st round pick

2029 1st round pick

Jonathan Kuminga’s fantasy value would likely rise the most, as a trade could give him a fresh start and an opportunity to live up to his potential as the 7th overall pick in the 2021 draft. Buddy Hield’s role should also increase, as his minutes have been down this season, and a move to the Bucks could give him more consistent playing time. Draymond Green may see a slight drop in production while he adjusts and builds chemistry with his new teammates, since much of his value comes from being a strong facilitator and the team’s “glue guy.” Thanasis Antetokounmpo would likely see no change in fantasy value, as he is primarily a bench player with limited minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo would likely see similar or even slightly increased production, moving from being the primary scorer on one team to playing alongside Stephen Curry in Golden State. The pairing could open up new scoring opportunities for Giannis while maintaining his overall fantasy value, as he remains a dominant force on both ends of the floor.

Why The Bucks Make The Trade

Dec 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first quarter at the Chase Center. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

This trade would allow the Bucks to retool while remaining competitive and maximizing Giannis Antetokounmpo’s value. They would acquire a mix of young talent, including Jonathan Kuminga, who averages 12.5 points per game and carries significant upside, along with potential future draft picks. The addition of veterans Draymond Green and Buddy Hield would bring leadership and a spark to the team. With Green and Hield’s experience and competitive drive, Milwaukee would achieve a strong balance of youth and proven talent as they aim to stay in contention.

Why The Warriors Make The Trade

Jan 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets guard Jalen Pickett (24) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

This trade would reignite the Warriors’ championship window by adding a proven superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis is having another outstanding season, averaging 29.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists on 64.9% shooting. Golden State would likely be willing to part with draft picks, as they aim to maximize the remaining prime of Stephen Curry’s career.

Jonathan Kuminga has demanded a trade away from the Warriors, per @ShamsCharania



On the first day of becoming trade-eligibile, Kuminga demanded out pic.twitter.com/qA5L4yioQh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 15, 2026

Jonathan Kuminga’s recent trade request makes his inclusion more feasible, though parting with Buddy Hield and Draymond Green would be difficult. Green, a four-time champion with the Warriors, has been instrumental in each title run, while Hield provides valuable three-point shooting. Still, the chance to acquire one of the NBA’s best players in Giannis is an opportunity the Warriors would likely feel compelled to pursue.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News