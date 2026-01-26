NBA Mock Trade: DeMar DeRozan Joins Giannis Antetokounmpo In Kings-Bucks Deal

The Sacramento Kings are slated to be one of the NBA’s biggest sellers ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline. The team features a plethora of unfavorable contracts, which the team will attempt to move off as it works to ignite a rebuild. Monitoring the team’s trade candidates, veteran forward DeMar DeRozan could garner notable interest in the trade market.

DeRozan, now in his 17th season, is in the second year of a three-year deal worth nearly $74 million. He’s posted efficient production to this point of the season, averaging 18.8 points, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 50.6% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc.

Navigating potential suitors around the league, the Milwaukee Bucks emerge as a sound fit for DeRozan, considering the team’s needs. Here’s a mock trade that sees DeRozan sent to Milwaukee, pairing him up with Giannis Antetokounmpo and company:

Sacramento Kings-Milwaukee Bucks Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Jan 20, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) looks at Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) after a play during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Sacramento Kings receive Kyle Kuzma, Cole Anthony, 2026 second-round pick (UTA)

Milwaukee Bucks receive DeMar DeRozan, Drew Eubanks

In the proposed deal, DeRozan is dealt to the Bucks in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Cole Anthony and a second-round selection in the upcoming draft. DeRozan and Kuzma’s deals swap seamlessly in a trade, while Milwaukee manages to present the Kings with a young point guard to build around.

In Milwaukee, DeRozan’s fantasy value could take a sizable leap with an expanded role on the offensive end. The six-time All-Star fills a massive need for the Bucks, who are in desperate need of wing production as the team desperately works to retain Antetokounmpo, who has been linked to a plethora of teams in trade rumors throughout the season. Milwaukee would look for DeRozan to step up as the offense’s secondary scoring option behind the two-time MVP. His rebounding numbers also project to increase with Kuzma on the move.

His skillset could pair nicely alongside Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis and Kevin Porter Jr., offering two-way versatility and highly efficient scoring production from a position of need.

Why The Kings Make The Trade

Jan 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson (20) during the first quarter at Rocket Arena. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Kings are working hard to get unfavorable deals off their books as the team prepares for an impending rebuild. Though Kuzma’s deal is largely similar to DeRozan’s, his cap hit is over $2 million less, and the addition of Cole Anthony gives the team an expiring, veteran minimum deal. Anthony also presents enticing upside for a rebuilding squad in need of point guard help. The 25-year-old could thrive in an expanded role and could find a long-term home with the Kings. The guard has historically thrived in starting roles, giving the team consistent playmaking with a cheap price tag.

Why The Bucks Make The Trade

Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) walks from the court following the game against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Amid his absence with a calf strain, it’s now or never for the Bucks to prove they can quickly retool to form a contending team around Antetokounmpo. Questions have been raised over the 10-time All-Star’s standing with the team after several consecutive years of regression from the club. Antetokounmpo has sustained MVP-caliber production despite the team’s struggles, and a deal for DeRozan could help remove some of his scoring burden. DeRozan gives the team veteran leadership alongside the superstar big man, with a plethora of postseason experience. His arrival would give the team the consistent No. 2 scorer its missed since the departure of Khris Middleton.

