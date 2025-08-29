NBA Mock Trade: Donte DiVincenzo Goes to the Chicago Bulls for Ayo Dosunmu
Donte DiVincenzo has been another role-playing piece rumored to be on the trading block this offseason. The Villanova veteran has been a good shooter in his time in the NBA, but the Timberwolves have a decision to make. DiVincenzo has two years left on his contract, but is eligible for extension. As Minnesota does not want to pay DiVincenzo, other teams may and thus, trade for him in a fair deal for both sides.
Fantasy Impact
By Donte DiVincenzo leaving town, he would be going to a team that wants his shooting value more than Minnesota does. I would imagine that by gaining a shooter, it would leverage the opportunity and value of Donte DiVincenzo.
In our mock trade below, when the Timberwolves get Ayo Dosunmu, he actually may see reduced value as the shooting will run through Anthony Edwards. It would all depend on the offensive tempo. The drop off for Ayo Dosunmu would not be a lot, if at all. His upside, however, is also limited.
Trade Details
Timberwolves Receive: Ayo Dosunmu, 2028 2nd Round Pick
Bulls Receive: Donte DiVincenzo
Why the Timberwolves Say Yes
Minnesota looks to have interest in going in another direction. DiVincenzo is a great player, but volatile at times. In six of fifteen playoff games in 2025, DiVincenzo shot under 30% from field goal range. To provide true value, you must show up when it matters.
In this trade hypothetical, the Timberwolves trim a few million dollars for another young promising guard in Ayo Dosunmu. He provides a different angle as a more efficient two-point shooter, although less at three-point range. Dosunmu will better compliment Anthony Edwards as the primary player on this Minnesota roster.
Why the Bulls Say Yes
The Bulls, on the other hand, are looking for shooting. The Bulls are not awful on offense, but they can use a boost. Their rate outside the top-15 in offensive rating and 13th in effective field goal percentage. DiVincenzo adds a nice angle with his three-point ability.
Ayo Dosunmu is also an expiring contract. If the Bulls want to keep him, they have to pay him. By making this deal they can hold off on paying anyone. DiVincenzo has two years left and so the team can worry about an extension later on. In fact, if they really want they can try to resign Dosunmu after this year.